NICKMERCS claims Apex Legends has “difference in opinion” with him on LGBT issues

Streamer NICKMERCS implied that he would not be getting an invitation to the Apex Legends Pro League due to a “difference in opinion” over LGBT issues on stream.

The top FPS streamer, who recently signed a massive non-exclusive deal with streaming service Kick, said that Apex was “very pro-gay, pro-trans”, and that he would be surprised if he was ever invited to the Pro League by them.

NICKMERCS maintained that he was “not anti”, but that he had issues with how LGBT education was taught in schools. The streamer was heavily criticized for similar comments he made last year about the LGBT community during Pride Month, when he said: “They should leave little children alone. That’s the real issue.”

These comments led to the NICKMERCS Call of Duty skin bundle being removed from the game, along with TimTheTatMan’s bundle, as Tim had asked for his to be taken down as well.

NICKMERCS sparks controversy after discussing Apex Legends pro scene’s LGBT stance

Speaking about the Apex Pro League on stream, NICKMERCS said that it was unlikely he would be invited to it, and implied it was due to his stances on LGBT education.

He said: “Put two and two together. Apex is very pro gay, pro trans… Look, I’m not anti, but I’m not at the front of the parade doing the high knees either, you know what I mean?

“Live and let live, but we clearly have a difference in opinion across the board, so if you’re expecting them to give me an invite to their pro league… I mean, I’d be so surprised if that ever happened.”

When one chatter suggested that these statements made NICKMERCS sound like he was against the LGBT community, the streamer replied: “I’m not anti. I made that extremely clear.

“And I told you where I draw my line. I think parents should be teaching their kids stuff like that. When it’s up to schools and teachers that you might not know? Nah. Nah, I’m good.”

Apex Legends is frequently praised as one of the most LGBT-supportive live-service games, with significant efforts from developers being made to improve representation through playable characters.

For more information on NICKMERCS’ previous clash with Activision, check out their justification for why they removed his Call of Duty skin bundle last year.