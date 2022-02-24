How to watch iiTzTimmy Apex Legends stream with Post Malone

Apex Legends streamer iiTzTimmy is gearing up for a big Twitch stream with popular musician Post Malone in what could be one of the biggest Apex Legends streams to date.

Timmy is one of the biggest names in Apex, with his insane mechanical skill standing out among even the best players in the world.

With 1.6m followers on Twitch, he’s supremely popular in the Respawn Entertainment battle royale title, but Post Malone’s fame eclipses just about anybody on Twitch.

At the tail end of 2021 and throughout 2022, Posty hasn’t made any secret of his love for Apex Legends, either. In January 2022, he revealed just how much he loved it — but admitted he’s not great at the game.

iiTzTimmy x Post Malone Apex Legends stream

You’ll be able to watch Timmy and Posty dominate Apex on Timmy’s Twitch channel, embedded above.

It’s due to take place on Thursday, February 24 at 1PM PST / 4PM EST/ 9PM GMT / 10PM. While Post has admitted that he’s not great at the game, expect to see Timmy carry him to plenty of dubs — but he might even surprise us with some great plays too!

PLAYING APEX DUOS WITH @PostMalone AT 1 PM PST TOMORROW! LETS GET THESE DUBS! 🥶 ARTIST: @ArtNoush pic.twitter.com/BQdxDVmciw — Timmy (@iiTzTimmy) February 24, 2022

This won’t be the first time Post Malone has played in a streamer’s broadcast. A few years ago, he grinded Call of Duty: World War II and would frequently play with Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, who was a professional CoD commentator at the time.

He’s also a co-owner of Envy Gaming, so he might attempt to pull some strings and bring Timmy to the historic org. Stranger things have happened.