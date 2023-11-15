Post Malone & iiTzTimmy urge Apex Legends devs to buff fan-favorite weapon & Legend

Apex Legends star iiTzTimmy roped in Post Malone to urge Respawn to make some changes to the R301 and Pathfinder given he’s got some links to the devs.

Over the years, plenty of celebrities have outed themselves as massive gamers. Some prefer to play single-player titles to decompress from their work, and others you’ll actually find in a multiplayer setting.

In the case of Post Malone, he hasn’t been shy about expressing his love for Apex Legends. The Grammy-winning artist has dipped his toes in different games over the years, but crediting Respawn’s battle royale for bringing back that “passion” for gaming.

As a result, he’s streamed with some of the biggest names in the game and even gotten his own in-game event – which includes the Three Strikes LTM. So, he might just have some sway with the Apex devs.

Post Malone asks Apex Legends devs for R301 & Pathfinder buffs

Well, that’s what 100 Thieves star Timothy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An is hoping anyway, as he used the singer-songwriter to make a plea to Respawn about making some buffs.

“You’re the only one that can save us. Tell them to buff the R301 and Pathfinder again,” he said to Posty as they streamed together. And, naturally, the ‘Circles’ artist didn’t miss a beat in abiding by that request.

“Okay, hey! Hey, will you guys buff the 301 and Pathfinder again? And they have to do it, that’s what I heard,” he said, pretending to shout upstairs to a dev team.

Both the R301 and Pathfinder have taken some nerfs in the past, but it’s the recon legend who has suffered more. The 301 had its damage decreased a few seasons back, but it was hardly fatal as it was still in line with the R99.

In Season 19, the rifle is in the crafting rotation, which is always viewed as a nerf by some given it’s no longer on the floor. Though, it’s hardly a weak weapon and we’ll have to wait and see what happens.