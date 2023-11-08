Apex Legends players claim new LTM has “brought back the joy” to the game

Apex Legends love the new Three Strikes LTM, with some claiming it’s “brought the joy” back to the battle royale.

Season 19 of Apex Legends is here, and with it came the first new event of the season: the Post Malone crossover event.

Like other events, the Post Malone collab has introduced new event-centric cosmetics, Camo Credits, and Twitch Drops. However, the star of the show is the newly introduced Three Strikes LTM.

It seems this LTM has already proved to be a massive hit with fans, as some claim it has “brought the joy” back to the fast-paced battle royale game.

Apex Legends players loving Three Strikes LTM

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit titled, “Three Strikes has brought back the joy of this game,” sparked a discussion among the community.

In the post, the OP explained that they are a Day 1 fan with over 3,000 hours in the battle royale.

While they said their excitement for Apex Legends has dwindled over the past few seasons, they claimed Three Strikes has renewed their love of the battle royale.

“It has brought back so many of the feelings I had when I first started playing this game. Constant fighting, but without having to worry about getting 3rd partied. Continuous gameplay, without having to worry about a teammate quitting,” they explained.

Many in the comments agreed that the mode felt like a breath of fresh air, with many calling for it to be made permanent.

“It needs to be permanent. It’s absolutely the most fun I’ve had in quite a while. Constant fighting while keeping the BR format” said one fan.

Some players have even said it makes their least favorite maps more enjoyable. “Broken Moon is the worst map. Except when it’s on Three Strikes, then it doesn’t matter. This game mode is so fun.”

It’s still too early to say whether or not Respawn will consider making Three Strikes a permanent mode. However, many Apex Legends fans are having a great time with the LTM.