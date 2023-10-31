Apex Legends x Post Malone event skins may introduce a new rarity level for skins

Post Malone’s event is headed to Apex Legends, and a new leak points to a higher rarity level for skins joining.

Post Malone’s love for gaming has been well-documented in recent years. He’s spent plenty of time playing Call of Duty, but his true “love” is Apex Legends, as he’s said in interviews.

In a massive surprise announcement, the rapper announced he and Apex Legends would be working together in an upcoming event, Apex Legends x Post Malone. The event is scheduled to launch on November 7, with two weeks of mayhem for players to experience.

Since the announcement, there’s been zero silence regarding what fans can expect. However, the comms are wide open, with a leak pointing to a new rarity of skins headlining the event.

Apex Legends x Post Malone will introduce new rarity level for skins

Well-known leaker HYPERMYSTx uncovered what they found about the upcoming crossover event. This included looks at four new skins for Horizon, Octane, Lifeline and Wraith.

What stuck out the most was the font for the character skins shown off, as it’s a unique scheme, and it’s located right above the Legendary segment. It led to speculation this would be how Apex Legends introduces an “Icon” series, akin to what Fortnite does with celebrity crossovers.

HYPERMYSTx also shared looks at upcoming skins that’ll make their appearance for the C.A.R., R-301, Wingman, and Prowler. There’s also a look at universal character frames.

Aside from the leaks, details about this event are nonexistent, meaning it’s still unknown how players will get these skins. If past events are any indication, these will most likely be earned through in-game purchases or special event-themed packs.

Expect details more details to come soon regarding the Apex Legends x Post Malone event before it arrives on November 7.