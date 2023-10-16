Surprise Post Malone event in Apex Legends revealed

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Post Malone is set to have his own event in Apex Legends in November.

It’s no secret that Post Malone loves gaming. In the past, we’ve seen the 28-year-old show his devotion as a hardcore gamer, even going as far as getting a Marvel Snap tattoo.

It’s fair to say the American rapper enjoys card games, splashing his fortunes on games such as Magic The Gathering, recently purchasing a card valued at a whopping $2 million and previously hosting his own tournaments.

Post Malone is also an avid fan of first-person shooters and battle royales. While a long-time Call of Duty player, he’s previously showed his love for Respawn’s Apex Legends, where it appears the rapper will now be getting his own in-game event.

Post Malone announces Apex Legends event

In a post on Twitter/X on October 16, Post Malone announced a surprise event taking place in Apex Legends with a short video, during which the rapper was lying on the floor asking for somebody to ‘revive’ him.

“Get ready for two weeks of beautiful mayhem,” he wrote.

Details as to what to expect from the event have remained tight-lipped for now. Although we expect the event to kick off on November 7 according to the announcement.

Post Malone released his fifth album ‘AUSTIN’ earlier this year, leaving fans thinking the rapper will be hosting an in-game concert — similar to what we’ve seen in Fortnite with the likes of Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and more top artists.

Regardless, it’s fair to say fans are pumped for the collab, with some even planning to redownload the game for the event. “Time to reinstall Apex,” said one. “First Apex Legends W in a long time,” wrote another.