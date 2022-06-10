Post Malone explains why he prefers Apex Legends over Warzone or Fortnite

Post Malone might be one of the biggest musical artists in the world, but he’s made no secret of the fact that he’s a huge gamer, with his current game of choice being battle royale hit Apex Legends.

Post Malone has spoken about his love for Apex Legends in the past, as well as being a long-time Call of Duty player and an investor in Dallas-based esports organization Envy.

He’s happily leaning into his gaming life these days, speaking about it in interviews and even dipping into Twitch streaming from time to time.

With his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, storming the charts, you might think Posty would have other things to discuss, but he’s back talking about Apex again.

Advertisement

In his appearance on the NELK Boys’ Full Send podcast, it didn’t take long for Post Malone to get onto the subject of Respawn’s battle royale title, professing his love for it.

Read More: Post Malone explains why Apex Legends brought back his love for gaming

After being asked why he likes Apex over competitors such as Warzone and other FPS’, he explained: “Fortnite never stuck out to me because I don’t want 12-year-olds cranking 90s on me and literally making me throw my monitor across the room.

“I would play Warzone, and Call of Duty, I was just never a BR guy because I’m not that good at them. But something about Apex, I just started playing it and I really, really enjoyed it.”

Advertisement

Timestamp 13:15

He went on to say how rewarding it felt when you play well in Apex, suggesting he might not feel the same from other games, especially the battle royales that he mentioned.

There has been an ever-shifting power struggle between those three key battle royale titles, with each of them commanding dominance over the others at different times.

For the last 18 months or so, though, Posty only has time for one of them, and it’s Apex Legends that reigns supreme for him.