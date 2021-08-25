Outrageous Apex Legends hacker destroys NICKMERCS, Cloakzy and 72hrs

Iconic FPS streamers NICKMERCS, Cloakzy and 72hrs had their Apex Legends battle cut short by an insane hacker.

As Call of Duty: Warzone players continue to flock to Respawn’s iconic FPS, Apex Legends, it appears that they’re bringing a whole collection of hackers and cheaters with them.

Apex players across the globe have uncovered evidence that shows a direct correlation between Warzone’s mass exodus and the amount of searching for illegal software to use in the Apex Games.

It turns out, unsurprisingly, that streamers have become their target, with a game featuring icons such as NICKMERCS, Cloakzy and 72hrs coming to a sudden close after they encountered a hacker.

Apex hacker destroys NICKMERCS, Cloakzy & 72hrs

Whilst battling it out in trios, the star studded team encountered a particularly brutal hacker that brought the fun to a very abrupt close.

The hacker, posting on their YouTube, can be seen utilizing an aimbot hack that means he doesn’t miss any shots, no matter how far away he is.

Demolishing Nick first before moving on to exact vengeance on 72hrs who “thought [he] could kill him,” the stream team take the issue pretty well all things considered, tea bagging it away as though it were nothing.

"I thought I could kill him!" – @72hrs There's really no defeating these cheaters, who are targetting top pros + streamers 😔 pic.twitter.com/YH2NUdEiEN — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) August 25, 2021

As stream sniping becomes evermore commonplace, even the biggest names will struggle to brush off these unfair losses.

Not only that, it ruins the streams for people who just want to watch their favorite pros mess around and pop some heads at the highest level of gameplay.

To combat rule breakers, players have suggested a similar system to Riot Games’ Vanguard system. This terminates any Valorant games where cheaters are playing but with no in-game cost to their victims.

Hopefully Respawn will be on the case pretty soon, otherwise faithful Apex players will be forced to shake off the hackers alone.