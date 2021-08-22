Nokokopuffs taps out after 52 hours attempting iiTzTimmy’s “stupid” Apex Legends challenge

Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An completed Apex Legends’ most ambitious challenge to date, going from Bronze to Predator in one stream. Now, others are chasing in his footsteps, but none got closer than fellow Twitch star Christian ‘Nokokopuffs’ Feliciano.

It was the challenge that shook the Apex Legends community. Everyone rallied behind Timmy on his Bronze to Predator challenge, with over 150,000 viewers at its peak.

Now, others are following in the star’s footsteps, attempting the insane challenge. While many have tapped out already, none were closer than Nokokopuffs trying to emulate his friend’s success.

Noko, who has nearly 250,000 followers on Twitch, embarked on his journey on August 18 to try and take Timmy’s throne ⁠— or at least join him at the top.

“This is going to be a long f**king day, bro. I said Solo to Masters, but if I have time, I’ll do Pred. Only if I hit Masters in a reasonable time,” he said, bleary-eyed after waking up and turning on his stream.

“Me and Timmy have different playstyles. He’s very aggressive. He’s very push-push-push. Even when I played with him, he even wanted to push in Pred.”

Noko, who has hit the top Apex rank numerous times, blazed through the lower ranks early.

However, like Timmy, he hit a wall around Diamond. It took him hours to climb through, and he was slowly losing his sanity.

“F**k you. This is a really stupid challenge. Timmy, f**k you. You didn’t even tell me to do it, but f**k you for even… f**k. I’m in the delusional stage,” he said.

“We call this ‘Timmy’s great challenge,’ right? Yeah, we’re going to rename that to ‘Timmy’s do-not-f**king-attempt-ever-I’m-an-idiot challenge.’ That’s what Timmy should have called it, and maybe I wouldn’t have done it.

“Timmy made it look so fun. Good job Timmy, you made the hardest challenge [look so easy]. I’m going to give you the Noko breakdown, what 99% of gamers feel. You’re not always going to be smiley-go-lucky like Timmy because he’s a different f**king breed.”

However, he did manage to crack Masters in reasonable time, and then set his sights on Predator.

After climbing up towards 10500 RP though — within around 200 RP of the cut off at his peak — he started sliding back down.

Staring down the barrel of a full reset 52 hours later at 10023 RP, Noko threw in the towel: “I’m going to regret it, I know I’m going to regret quitting, but I can’t help it.”

While he wasn’t able to pull it off, his gargantuan effort earned the respect of thousands of fans. He peaked at over 10,000 viewers, gaining thousands of subscribers as he fell just short of equalling Timmy’s record in the same amount of time.

“I don’t want this day to end, man. It’s just such a good stream. For me, just seeing the chat move the way that it’s moving right now has been a dream of mine since the day I started streaming,” he said.

“To see the hype, to see all the different names, different people, emotes, faces. Like when my teammate typed a smile and then chat just spammed smiles. This is a big moment for me and I really love it.”

However, Nokokopuffs isn’t going to give up now. He’s keen to give “the craziest challenge of [his] life” another crack in the future.

“I don’t think I’m going to try it again any time soon. I’ll try it on the next World’s Edge, a little bit more motivated, a little bit earlier in the split. When it reaches 750 Pred, that’s when I’ll do it.

“I need to check it off my box.”