NICKMERCS says Apex Legends Catalyst will “change everything” in Season 15

After watching the Apex Legends Season 15 launch trailer NICKMERCS was very impressed by the early look at Catalyst’s ability set.

Apex Legends Season 15 is nearly here and players are extremely curious about the new Legend, Catalyst.

For those who don’t know, Catalyst is a new defensive Legend with the ability to build walls and reinforce doors with a substance known as ferrofluid.

Early impressions surrounding Catalyst’s ability set seem positive, with Twitch streamer NICKMERCS even saying that the new Legend may just “change everything” for Apex Legends.

NICKMERCS weighs in on Apex Legends’ Catalyst

In a recent YouTube video, NICKMERCS took time to watch the Apex Legends Season 15 launch trailer, which showcased a cinematic of the new defensive Legend in action.

After watching the trailer and seeing Catalyst’s abilities in action, the streamer was left optimistic about how she would change Apex Legends.

“That character’s gonna be crazy… A wall you can scan through. It’s crazy how much this stuff will change the strategy, ya know? It keeps it fresh and I definitely like that… That’s gonna change everything though.”

In particular, NICKMERCS was focused on how Catalyst’s scan-blocking walls will alter the scan-heavy meta of Apex Legends.

“If it really does block Seer stuff then Seer’s not gonna be played anymore. I guess they’ll play her?” the content creator wondered.

Seer has been a dominant force in Season 14, with some players even calling on Respawn to nerf the Recon Legend in Season 15.

However, NICKMERCS was quick to acknowledge that players “never know” how the meta will actually shake up until Legends are implemented and the season is in full swing.

“You never know. Bloodhound could pop back in it. You never know until it actually changes.”