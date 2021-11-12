NICKMERCS hits Predator in Apex Legends without “carried” accusations

Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has finally hit Apex Predator in Apex Legends ranked and, unlike some of his other peers who came from games like Warzone or Fortnite, made sure there’s no way he can be accused of being carried.

Earlier in the summer of 2021, Apex Legends saw a huge resurgence, with a number of top streamers switching over from games such as Warzone.

Apex has officially become the most popular battle royale title on Twitch, ahead of main competitors Fortnite and Warzone, and Nick is one of the players that has been leading the charge ever since he made the switch.

Advertisement

In Season 10, Nick got tantalizingly close to reaching the top rank in the game with 9778 RP out of 10,000. Now, though, less than two weeks into Season 11, he’s finally become an Apex Predator.

Any Apex player knows the grind to Pred is a tough one. You not only need to be an incredibly talented player, but most of the time you’ll also have to rely on a solid couple of teammates to rise together.

Read More: NICKMERCS threatens mass Twitch bans after fans roast Apex gameplay

While other streamers, such as Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop, were accused of being “carried” to reach Apex Predator — including from Nick himself — NICKMERCS has made sure there’s no question that he earned it.

Advertisement

Playing with fellow streamers Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney and Tom ‘72hrs’ Mulligan, the trio has been grinding together and finally hit Predator, with Nick making a point to say that he “earned” the rank in an emphatic Twitter post.

APEX PREDATOR. EARNED. WITH THE LADS. AHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/wWqhstIIVU — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) November 11, 2021

Nick and co. were definitely holding their own after making Predator too, winning their gunfights, placing well and looking comfortable among the best players in the world.

Nick has batted away accusations of being carried in the past, but this time, he’s made no question of the fact he’s earned his plaudits.