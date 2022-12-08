Mad Maggie & Catalyst create perfect combo in Apex Legends Winter Express

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Two players showcased how deadly Catalyst and Mad Maggie can be in tandem after dealing with a rat in Apex Legends’ Winter Express LTM.

Apex Legends’ Wintertide Collection event is finally here and with it brought the return of the Winter Express LTM.

Though some players have felt unsatisfied with the LTM this year, other players are enjoying the return as a nice break from the traditional Battle Royale experience.

Now, two players have showcased a fairly devastating combo in the Winter Express game mode thanks to Mad Maggie and Catalyst’s abilities and how they play off one another.

Apex Legends players show off devastating Winter Express Legend combo

The combo comes from Reddit user graveygrave who made a post on the Apex Legends subreddit titled “Use Maggie and Catalyst to counter Lobas on Winter Express.”

The title references players exploiting a bug that allows Loba to get inside an empty cargo container on the Winter Express train, with no obvious option for opposing teams to eliminate her.

However, the video showed a team managing to stop this player from exploiting the bug, thanks to Catalyst and Mad Maggies’ abilities.

The Catalyst player used their tactical ability to lay spikes along the floor of the cargo container, while Mad Maggie used her Drill ability to slowly burn them. With those two abilities combined, the team was able to eliminate the player who exploited the glitch.

Unfortunately, it seems like this issue isn’t an isolated event, as other players have encountered enemy players exploiting the bug.

“Thank you for this. Won 18 in a row with my friends on Tuesday and on the 19th game we had the enemy do this intentionally. They had two teammates sitting on the outside just sniping and refused to quit even though we pushed overtime for 6 rounds or so.” said one Reddit user.

Others noted that the team composition is simply really strong for the Winter Express mode. “Maggie Catalyst & Caustic are the perfect team for this mode,” said one player.

Considering Winter Express focuses on holding down one location with small alleyways and tight corridors, those three Legends do work very well together. Players who have either struggled to win Winter Express or who’ve encountered this frustrating Loba exploit should try using Mad Maggie and Catalyst together for some devastating results.