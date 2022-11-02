ImperialHal in disbelief over new $3 sticker packs in Apex Legends

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Apex Legends pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen was left in disbelief at the contents of one of the new sticker packs that he opened.

Over the last few years, Respawn Entertainment has dipped deeper and deeper into the cosmetics market with Apex Legends. Of course, there are legend and weapon skins, but there are holo-sprays and weapon charms.

With the start of Season 15: Eclipse, the devs have also added a brand-new cosmetic in the form of stickers. These were previously leaked during Season 14, and players were expecting to be able to put the nifty stickers on their guns. However, that isn’t the case and stickers can be stuck onto healing items instead.

As the stickers have become available via purchasable sticker packs in the Apex Store, players have naturally splashed some cash to see what they’re all about.

ImperialHal dumbfounded over Apex legends sticker packs

In the case of ImperialHal though, he was left less than impressed with what he got his hands on during his November 1 stream.

After forking out 300 coins for the pack, the TSM star received just one sticker, a common Volt skin, and some Crafting Materials. “I get one sticker for three bucks?” Hal exclaimed. “Bro, there’s no way they released a sticker pack and I get a f**king white Volt skin.

“How are you going to classify a pack as a sticker pack and you get, somehow, other skins in the pack? Huh?”

Hal added that he had “gotten got” over the pack and even bought a second to see if there was a different outcome. There wasn’t, and he got just the one sticker in the other pack as well.

“We love EA. Spend three bucks for one sticker,” he noted.

Stickers are going to be a new permanent feature in Apex, so maybe Respawn will change things moving forward and there will be more bang for your buck before long.