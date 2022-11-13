ImperialHal demands Respawn “accept the issues” to save Apex Legends in Season 15

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

TSM pro player Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has demanded Respawn “accept the issues” with Apex Legends Season 15, claiming it will “only get worse” as the season wears on.

Apex Legends Season 15 dropped back at the start of November, bringing new Legend Catalyst, the Broken Moon environment and much more.

Plenty have been effusive in their praise for the new season and map, but pro player ImperialHal has been more reserved.

He has previously stated it could be “doomed” and, more recently, criticized the cost of stickers in Season 15.

Now, he has demanded that Respawn “accept the issues” with Season 15 in order to remedy a slump in player count compared to earlier in the year.

ImperialHal calls on Respawn to “accept the issues” with Apex Legends Season 15

Hal also stated that Season 15’s player count will only get worse once its initial “honeymoon phase” ends.

“”Season 15 will bring the players back”,” he said, before continuing: “We are already steadily losing players and this is just the beginning of a 70ish ranked split it will only get worse once the honeymoon phase goes away. When will Respawn accept the issues and abuse the opportunity they have with Apex?”

Attached to his comments was a graphic showing a steady decline in player count on Apex Legends. In August 2022, the peak player count stood at over half a million players but, in November 2022, stands at 403,000.

While still a monumental figure, it does reflect a drop in player count of roughly 20% and, as Hal pointed out, likely reflects an increase borne of Season 15’s earliest weeks and excitement for its new content.

Apex Legends Season 15 is also chalked to be the longest in a long time, with Season 16 not expected until the middle of February 2023.

That’s one thing compounding Hal’s fears, but it does give Respawn a lot of time to build on Season 15 and iron out the issues that still remain.