ImperialHal fears Apex Legends may be “doomed” after Season 15

Pro Apex Legends player TSM ImperialHal claimed that if Season 15 doesn’t live up to expectations the battle royale may be “doomed.”

With Apex Legends Season 15 set to release on November 1, 2022, plenty of players are eager to see how the new changes shake things up.

However, some are feeling hesitant about the upcoming season, such as Apex Legends streamer Aceu who is worried the new map already feels “lifeless.”

Now, TSM’s Apex Legends professional, Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, has come out and said if Season 15 fails to meet or exceed expectations the battle royale “is doomed.”

ImperialHal is worried about Apex Legends’ future

ImperialHal made the statement on Twitter, which read “Apex better have a banger Season 15 or this game is doomed.”

The tweet garnered over 11.5K likes, with plenty of fans agreeing with the post in its replies.

This isn’t the first time the Apex pro has voiced his concern for the game’s lifespan either, as he shared a similar sentiment in a recent stream when asked where Apex Legends is in its current life cycle.

“Apex is f*cking dying right now. If they don’t have a good season next season it’s gonna tank.”

ImperialHal supported his claim by noting that the viewership of Apex Legends on streaming platforms like Twitch has fallen recently, with the release of games like Overwatch 2.

Topic begins at 0:09 in the video below.

It’s certainly true that Overwatch 2’s viewership numbers on Twitch surged following its release, even reaching a peak of over 625,000 viewers.

Additionally, a new season of Apex Legends doesn’t necessarily mean viewers will stay engaged, as shown by Season 13’s steady decline in viewership after the season began.

Still, there’s still a bit of intrigue surrounding Season 15 thanks to the brand new map as well as the interesting new Legend, Catalyst. Only time will tell if Respawn is able to inject new life into the battle royale with its upcoming season.