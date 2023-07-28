ImperialHal worried Apex Legends “won’t last” if Season 18 is bad

TSM’s Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has voiced his concern about the future of Apex Legends, especially if Season 18 isn’t any good.

Since the initial boom at the start of Season 17, Apex Legends has seen the active player count continue to tumble across PC and console.

Many players have voiced complaints with the Ranked play system, others aren’t happy with the state of the servers, and plenty of others have complained a content drought. Respawn have tried to address a few of these concerns, but they’re not changing Ranked back to the system that some would like.

As we get closer towards Season 18, the player count has continued to drop off, and ImperialHal is worried that another bad season could see the game continue to spiral.

ImperialHal worried about future of Apex Legends if Season 18 is bad

The TSM IGL flagged it during a recent stream as he made his return to the battle royale after a small break. He quickly grew tired of being stream sniped and having server issues, leading to his macro look at the future of Apex.

“I really, really, really f*cking hope the new season is good bro. I really hope because I don’t know if this game is going to last another s*itty season, like no cap,” the TSM star said.

Hal added that he’s said similar in the past, but that’s because Apex has had numerous “dogs*it” seasons. “Surely they’ll make a good season since they’re actually losing thousands of players, surely?” he added.

The TSM IGL also noted that this is the first time in a while that he struggles to get enjoyment from the battle royale, even after taking a somewhat extended break.

“That’s how bad the game has become. I literally cannot come back and play the game for even eight hours, even after not playing it for three days. It is actually sad,” he concluded.

Season 18 is expected to start in early August and is expected to bring a new legend in the form of Revenant Reborn. Though, we’ll have to wait and see if it lives up to what Hal wants to see.