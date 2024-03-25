Apex Legends Ranked is “infested” with cheaters as ImperialHal calls it “pathetic”

Apex Legends players, including Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, have hit out at the ‘infestation’ of cheaters that the Ranked side of the battle royale currently finds it under.

Over the last few years, Apex Legends, like all other battle royales, has had to contend with its fair share of cheaters. This has included god mode cheats, wall hacks, and everything else in between – including some hackers getting skins for their accounts before they actually release.

Respawn has, at different points, managed to shut down a large portion of these cheats but they continue to pop up. It’s just a constant game of whack-a-mole trying to keep them from taking over.

However, there has been a massive scourge in recent weeks, especially when it comes to Ranked play now that you are able to play with any rank without restriction. This allows cheaters to keep popping up with new accounts. It’s something which has annoyed the likes of TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen.

“The Ranked situation rn is completely infested with cheaters recently and it has been pathetic. At least a couple cheaters every single game just boosting players. Who thought the no rank cap 3 stack was a good idea???? And half my lobbies are also missing players? Some start even with only 3 teams like what the f**k is going on. Game is straight on fire rn,” the two-time ALGS MVP tweeted, sparking a wide range of support.

“It’s so bad, ranked might be a lost cause NGL,” FaZe Clan’s Rigo ‘Gent’ Padilla replied.

“Imagine being this many seasons in and people can still just create an account and hop into a pros ranked lobby within a few hours rage hacking,” EkkoOnApex added.

Other players put blame on pros for wanting the recent Ranked changes, which were made in Season 20, to allow players of any rank to be paired together.

“You all wanted this. Because you all cried that you can’t play with ur friends if they started late ranking,” one said. “Boy who cried wolf,” another commented.