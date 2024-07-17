Apex Legends star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen believes Ranked mode should be “harder” for players and that it “doesn’t help” anyone in its current state.

When it comes to Ranked in Apex Legends, players have had plenty of problems with the mode over the last few years. It is supposed to be the place where the best separate themselves from the rest, but it sometimes struggles to do, well, that.

Respawn Entertainment has ushered in a few changes for Ranked over the years, including most recently in Season 20, but there are now problems in Season 21.

Apex Legends star ImperialHal wants it to go back to the way things were in Season 13, believing the mode should be “harder” for players to be successful in.

“Achieving the highest rank of Apex Predator should not be achievable in 24 hours. Getting the highest rank in that short span of time is way too easy. It should be way harder,” the Falcons Esports star said during his July 16 stream, noting it should be closer to the way the ALGS does things.

“We’ve been doing the same s*it for the last five years in so many different ways and it clearly doesn’t help. The one time that I got what I wanted, the season 13 Ranked, they got rid of it in a month or two – maybe shorter than that.

“It’s the easiest ranked system ever and it should not be like that. It’s ranked for a reason. I don’t know why they keep babying ranked for all the bots, it’s so annoying.”

Hal doubled down on his call to revert ranked back to the way it was in Season 13, saying you “actually had use your brain” back then and “play the map” rather than being “mindless” in being like a kill race.

“It was such a good system that actually amplified the rest of the game,” the two-time ALGS MVP added.

The Season 13 system that Hal wants actually modified your RP based on placements, kills, and assists – but promoted placement over everything else. Though, with Ranked only being last season, it’s unlikely he’ll get his wish anytime soon.

