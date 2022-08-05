ImperialHal explains why Apex Legends Season 14 will be the most “broken” yet

TSM pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen thinks Apex Legends Season 14 is going to be “broken” — but in a good way. The CEO of Apex has long called for Respawn to give everyone easy access to all things strong in the battle royale, and that’s being answered.

Apex Legends Season 14 releases on August 9, marking a big wave of new content and changes. Included in the update plenty of weapon changes and the debut of a new Legend, Vantage, which will evolve the game’s meta.

It’s the former that’s got ImperialHal excited. The Rampage and Bocek are being put into the care package. The Volt and the G7 Scout are back on ground loot. So too the Wingman and C.A.R. SMG out of the replicator.

The CEO of Apex thinks it’s broken, but in a good way: “It seems like the next season is turning into like what I kind of wanted in Apex — where everything is kind of broken.”

“They’re putting so many guns on the ground that are kind of OP.”

It’s not just what’s being returned to ground loot. It’s what Respawn are putting away too: “they’re putting the dog sh*t ones in the package…who the f**ck is going to craft an RE-45?”

There are some changes Hal isn’t entirely sold on. Wingman’s ammo change to Sniper is controversial because “who the f**ck is going to pick up Sniper Ammo just for a Wingman, when they can just use a Charge Rifle?” The Skullpiercer hop-up might tip the scales on that, but the jury’s out.

All in all though, it’s the update ImperialHal has been long calling for, and he can’t wait to see it in action.

“I feel Apex would be insanely fun if everything was broken like it used to be, instead of everything being nerfed. It seems Apex is going that direction next season from all the sh*t I saw.”