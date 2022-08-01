Apex Legends Season 14 update early patch notes: Buffs & nerfs, map changes, more

Apex Legends Season 14 brings the new Legend Vantage, map changes to Kings Canyon, and a plethora of weapon changes that are seriously going to switch up the meta. Here are the early patch notes for the update on August 9.
In fact, Season 14 potentially has the most serious overhaul of weapon balance of any Apex Legends update.
Various weapons have changed ammo types, while others are receiving big buffs.
Respawn hasn’t yet detailed any upcoming Legend changes, but we may have to wait until the full patch notes release just before the season release date for those changes.
Apex Legends Season 14 early patch notes
New Legend: Vantage
Vantage is a sniper-focused Legend, and comes with her trusty bat-friend, Echo.
Map Changes: Kings Canyon
Kings Canyon is getting an overhaul in the new Season. The new POI, “Relic”, is heavily inspired by the once destroyed Skulltown, which has now been salvaged.
The overall land mass of the map has also been significantly increased, as well as the Cage being lowered and less covered. Broken Relay has had new buildings added, and renamed to Basin.
The map also got some visual updates, with lighting completely redone on the whole map, and a new sy box, making the whole map more vibrant.
Level Cap increase
- Level cap increased with three new tiers of 1-500
- Effective level cap is now 2000
Weapon Changes
New Attachment: Laser Sights
- Laser sights are for Pistols and SMGs only, as a new barrel attachment
- Significantly increases hip-fire accuracy
- Can customize the color of the laser just like reticles
- ARs & LMGs keep barrel stabilizers instead
Wingman
- Now takes sniper ammo and sniper mags
Spitfire
- Now takes light ammo and light mags
EVA-8
- Fire rate increase
- Bolts increase fire rate even more
- Can now take stocks
- Can now use double-tap hop-up
Gold Equipment Changes
Gold Backpack
- Guardian Angel perk removed
- New Perk “Deep Pockets added
- Allows more meds to be stacked: 3 med kits / shield batteries and 2 Phoenix kits
Gold Knockdown Shield
- Self-revive perk removed
- Guardian Angel perk from Backback added
Season 14 Supply Drop weapons
- G7 Scout and Volt SMG back to ground loot
- Bocek Bow and Rampage LMG moved to Supply Drops
Ranked Changes
Ranked changes are coming in the Season 14 update – details coming in full patch notes.
Those are all the known changes that will be included the update – but expect more changes and information when Respawn releases the full patch notes closer to August 9.