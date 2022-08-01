Apex Legends Season 14 update early patch notes: Buffs & nerfs, map changes, more

Calum Patterson . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Apex Legends Season 14 brings the new Legend Vantage, map changes to Kings Canyon, and a plethora of weapon changes that are seriously going to switch up the meta. Here are the early patch notes for the update on August 9.

In fact, Season 14 potentially has the most serious overhaul of weapon balance of any Apex Legends update.

Various weapons have changed ammo types, while others are receiving big buffs.

Respawn hasn’t yet detailed any upcoming Legend changes, but we may have to wait until the full patch notes release just before the season release date for those changes.

Apex Legends Season 14 early patch notes

New Legend: Vantage

Vantage is a sniper-focused Legend, and comes with her trusty bat-friend, Echo.

Map Changes: Kings Canyon

Kings Canyon is getting an overhaul in the new Season. The new POI, “Relic”, is heavily inspired by the once destroyed Skulltown, which has now been salvaged.

The overall land mass of the map has also been significantly increased, as well as the Cage being lowered and less covered. Broken Relay has had new buildings added, and renamed to Basin.

The map also got some visual updates, with lighting completely redone on the whole map, and a new sy box, making the whole map more vibrant.

Level Cap increase

Level cap increased with three new tiers of 1-500

Effective level cap is now 2000

Weapon Changes

New Attachment: Laser Sights

Laser sights are for Pistols and SMGs only, as a new barrel attachment

Significantly increases hip-fire accuracy

Can customize the color of the laser just like reticles

ARs & LMGs keep barrel stabilizers instead

Wingman

Now takes sniper ammo and sniper mags

Spitfire

Now takes light ammo and light mags

EVA-8

Fire rate increase

Bolts increase fire rate even more

Can now take stocks

Can now use double-tap hop-up

Respawn/EA The Wingman will move to Sniper ammo in Season 14.

Gold Equipment Changes

Gold Backpack

Guardian Angel perk removed

New Perk “Deep Pockets added

Allows more meds to be stacked: 3 med kits / shield batteries and 2 Phoenix kits

Gold Knockdown Shield

Self-revive perk removed

Guardian Angel perk from Backback added

Season 14 Supply Drop weapons

G7 Scout and Volt SMG back to ground loot

Bocek Bow and Rampage LMG moved to Supply Drops

Ranked Changes

Ranked changes are coming in the Season 14 update – details coming in full patch notes.

Those are all the known changes that will be included the update – but expect more changes and information when Respawn releases the full patch notes closer to August 9. Stay tuned on AlphaIntel for the latest information..