Bocek Bow & Rampage added to Apex Legends care packages for Season 14

Andrew Amos . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

The contents of Apex Legends’ care packages are changing again for Season 14 with two new inclusions while a duo of favorites returns to ground loot. The Bocek Bow and Rampage are being vaulted, while the G7 Scout and Volt return to regular floor loot.

Every season, Respawn likes to shake up Apex Legends’ care packages a bit. The guns it boasts are often the game’s most overpowered with developers juicing them up as their rarity increases.

While sometimes the changes are small, Apex Legends Season 14 boasts a big shift. Two new weapons are being vaulted into the Care Packages for the first time: the Bocek Bow and the Rampage.

With the two guns’ inclusions, they’ll both be significantly buffed to be worthy of their red rarity. Arrows will also be removed from ground loot given its only user, the Bocek, will come with plenty of rounds already equipped from the care package.

The Bocek’s addition will also be applauded by the community after a push to vault it earlier in its life cycle.

To keep things balanced though, Respawn are returning two guns to ground loot ⁠— The G7 Scout and the Volt SMG. They will both keep the same ammo type they had before being vaulted, Light and Energy respectively, with the Double-Tap Trigger hop-up also returning for the former.

The Kraber and the Mastiff shotgun will remain vaulted throughout Apex Legends Season 14.

Respawn Entertainment The Rampage is one of two guns being put into the care package in Apex Legends Season 14.

The care package changes make for interesting gameplay alongside a number of other weapon alterations. Heavy ammo will be much less contested with the Spitfire swapping to Light and the Wingman becoming a Sniper on top of the Rampage’s vaulting. Now only the 30-30 Repeater, Prowler, C.A.R., Hemlok, and Flatline take the ammo type.

The EVA-8 rework will give the Peacekeeper some competition for Shotguns, while the return of the Skullpiercer hop-up for three guns rewards those with true aim..

Apex Legends Season 14 launches on August 9, 2022.