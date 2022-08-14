iitzTimmy frustrated with Apex Legends Season 14 changes to TTK

Twitch star Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An has, once again, been dominating in Apex Legends Season 14, but he’s got a few issues with the battle royale’s TTK.

Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted has brought about some of the biggest changes to Respawn Entertainment’s popular battle royale that we’ve seen in quite some time.

In addition to the new legend, Vantage, and the remodeling of Kings Canyon, the loot pool has been given an almighty shake-up – especially when it comes to the weapons that are scattered across the Apex Games.

One of the biggest concerns players have had about the new season is the addition of Skullpiercer rounds to weapons like the 30-30 Repeater and Wingman, with some believing it is completely “broken” already. In the case of iiTzTimmy, he’s got a few issues with it things too, notably with the TTK (Time to Kill).

iiTzTimmy annoyed by TTK in Apex Legends

During his August 11 stream, the Apex Legends phenom was asked for his new thoughts on the season and quickly noted that he has been enjoying it, though the TTK changes cause headaches.

“I feel like anytime I get shot, I’m almost dead, every single time,” the streamer said. “Like, the Time to Kill in this season is so f**king fast now. You’ve got the Skullpiercer Longbow, Skullpiercer 30-30, Skullpiercer Wingman, two shots and I’m f**king 1HP.

“I got this guy ramping up a f**king cannon on me, pushing me with a PK, f**king EVA double tap. God damn. F**king bowing me for half a second and I’m 1HP again too, Jesus Christ. I’m just getting f**ked, man.”

While the changes are designed to level the playing field somewhat, if things are still getting out of hand after a few weeks, Respawn may have to step in and take a look at things.

It remains to be seen if that will happen, so we’ll just have to keep an eye on what the devs have planned for changes.