One Apex Legends gun reigns supreme as most-picked at ALGS Championship 2023

Apex Legends’ R-99 reigned supreme as the most-picked gun during the ALGS Championship 2023 event, and it wasn’t even close.

ALGS Championship 2023 just wrapped up, and it saw TSM once again take the spot as Apex Legends’ best team with a third LAN trophy to their name and ImperialHal taking home another LAN MVP award.

The tournament also saw upsets, as favorites and reigning champs DarkZero were knocked out early in the Loser’s Bracket, with iiTzTimmy’s The Dojo surprising everyone with a fourth-place finish at the team’s first LAN.

Article continues after ad

However Champs brought up discussion surrounding its “can’t see s***” meta, as team comps and playstyles have drastically shifted for the tournament, and the weapon pick rates reflect just that.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment The R-99 saw a lot of use in comparison to other LANs

R-99 dominates weapon stats at ALGS Championship 2023

According to Apex Legends Status, the R-99 was the most used gun at the tournament, and the runner-up wasn’t even close.

With 974 recorded R-99 kills, 66+ hours of total playtime, and a whopping 419,000 total damage, the R-99 was by far the most preferred gun at the event.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Coming at a distant second, the C.A.R, another SMG, racked up a total of 504 kills, with 39+ hours of playtime and 217,000 damage.

There were two rifles in the top five most used guns, with the 30-30 and Hemlok making an appearance in third and fourth place respectively. However, SMGs dominated the weapon picks as three of the top five most picked guns were SMGs.

Article continues after ad

In comparison to this year’s ALGS Split 2, it saw an even usage of weapons across the board with no one weapon dominating, with the R-99 not seeing as much use as Champs.

Article continues after ad

As for why so many players opted for the R-99, it most likely has to do with the “can’t see s***” meta which favors mid to close-ranged fights.