Apex Legends player builds R-301 replica that actually fires

Apex Legends fan and YouTuber Banished_Builds crafted an R-301 replica out of a .22 and it actually fires.

The R-301 carbine has been an Apex Legends staple since day one, serving as the go-to rifle for many players.

YouTuber Banished_Builds loves the in-game rifle so much that he decided to recreate it in real life. It’s not the content creator’s first rodeo with bringing Apex Legends weapons to life, though.

In the past, he’s also designed an Airsoft version of the Sentinel Sniper Rifle and Caustic’s Gas Grenade. The YouTuber’s latest Apex Legends-inspired build is bound to turn a few more heads.

Apex Legends fan builds functional R-301 replica

In a new video, Banished_Builds walks viewers through how he turned a cheap .22 rifle into a carbine straight out of Apex Legends.

The YouTuber first designed and 3D-printed 40-plus parts for the R-301 replica, then disassembled the regular gun. Because the body couldn’t be printed in one single piece, Banished_Builds soldered the parts together before moving on to the painting process.

After painting and assembling the gun, the R-301 replica was ready to be loaded with .22 bullets. And at the very end of the video, the YouTuber proved that his efforts did indeed pay off. The Apex-inspired rifle seemed to fire without issue, as seen in the video below around the 9:50 mark.

Apex Legends fans may want to check out a few of the YouTuber’s other videos. In addition to the aforementioned sniper rifle and gas grenade, he’s also crafted a RE-45 out of an AAP-01 Airsoft pistol.

It would seem that some of Apex Legends’ firearms just so happen to make for interesting prop guns.