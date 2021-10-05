How to unlock exclusive Revenant holospray in Apex Legends for free

The “I Am Beautiful” Revenant holospray is Apex Legends’ Emergence Community Created week 5 event reward. Here’s how to unlock it

Apex Legends is stepping up the rewards this week for the community event. So far we’ve seen four different loading screens come and go as part of the weekly-timed items, making this the first real switch up through five weeks.

If you want to unlock it for yourself, you’ll need to connect both your Apex and Twitch accounts before settling in to watch some streams. You don’t need to stick with just one person though, you can hop around between any of the approved streamers on your way to the watch time needed to complete the event.

Let’s take a look at what the spray looks like and the streamers you’ll need to watch in order to unlock it.

How to unlock Revenant holospray Apex Legends

The spray itself is super vibrant and features sparkles, which is not what you might typically associate with Revenant.

That’s not the only strange part though: the Synthetic Nightmare is also carrying a rose between his teeth as if he had wrapped up a fiery Tango just before it was captured.

In order to get the spray, you’ll need to spend an hour watching any combination of these ten Twitch streamers:

These creators were selected by Respawn and represent several different areas of the Apex fanbase. You can take a tour of each stream if you’d like, as your progress will hold regardless of which one of them you are watching.

After hitting the hour mark you should receive a notification for the spray the next time you log into the game.

That’s all for the Revenant Holospray. For more Apex unlocks, check out our other guides on the Apex Legends hub.