Apex Legends pro ImperialHal calls on devs to fix “big problem” with DDoS attacks

After being forced to leave multiple matches, Apex Legends pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has called on Respawn to prevent DDoS attacks at high ranks.

Like many competitive FPS titles, Respawn is constantly attempting to combat cheaters who are using third-party software to gain an advantage over other players.

While Apex doesn’t suffer from as many hackers as Warzone, it’s DDoSers at high ranks that are causing significant issues for the devs.

Despite threatening legal action and promising to clamp down on those disturbing the game’s servers, the problem persists.

It’s got to the point where pros are calling ranked unplayable at certain times of the day, as shown by Apex pro ImperialHal, who was DDoSed seven matches in a row.

ImperialHal is getting DDoSed nonstop in Apex Ranked

Taking to Twitter on October 5, Hal showcased how a DDoS attack effectively ends the match and forces him to leave. This not only means he receives a penalty, but he also loses the maximum amount of RP.

As highlighted in the video, the servers become so slow that they don’t register movement and freeze the victim in one spot.

Describing the DDoSing issue in ranked as a “big problem”, Hal directly tagged the Apex Twitter account to show how bad the situation is getting.

Getting ddosed so hard to the point where i cant even throw nades to leave the game or move. Practically forcing me to take a penalty plus -120. This is a BIG problem @PlayApex pic.twitter.com/FfCR3xGU68 — TSMFTX ImperialHal (@ImperialHal) October 5, 2021

If this occurred in a single match, it’d be inconvenient but it certainly wouldn’t be the end of the world. However, according to Hal, these attacks have been happening nonstop on October 5, making it impossible to play the game.

turns out im getting stream snipe ddosed almost every game by a single individual 🙂 very fun — TSMFTX ImperialHal (@ImperialHal) October 5, 2021

Hal wasn’t the only pro to comment on the issue, with Tanner ‘Rogue’ Trebb tweeting “#SaveApexRanked” and asking Hal how bad his situation was.

In response, Hal revealed that he’d been DDoSed seven games in a row, suggesting that he’s being directly targeted by the attacker. At high ranks, if you’re competing for the tops spots, every match matters, so it’s pointless queueing up just to automatically lose RP.

ddosed 7 games in a row — TSMFTX ImperialHal (@ImperialHal) October 5, 2021

While there’s no simple solution for the DDoSing problem in Apex Legends, it’s obvious the community and pros alike are beginning to lose patience with the issue.

Although Respawn has promised to do more, it’s hard to know when they’ll ever have a grasp on the cheaters ruining ranked play.

For now, it’s just a waiting game, but with pros unable to queue for ranked, it’s a problem that has to be addressed in the near future.