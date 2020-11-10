 How to get to secret Olympus rooftop pathway in Apex Legends - Dexerto
How to get to secret Olympus rooftop pathway in Apex Legends

Published: 10/Nov/2020 1:57

by Bill Cooney
Apex Legends Olympus rooftop pathway
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7 Olympus

A newly discovered Apex Legends area on Olympus gives several legends a way to get the drop on opponents (literally) without them ever being able to see you coming, all thanks to a certain rooftop.

Olympus is the new map added to Apex for Season 7, and as you probably could have guessed, it didn’t take long for players to start finding all kinds of bugs and exploits scattered around.

We’ve already seen bugged drop locations and a hilarious glitch that sends players flying across the map while using the new Trident vehicles, and now an area that definitely seems like it should be off-limits to players has started being used mid-game.

This spot we’re talking about here would be the red roof on the building near the Turbine point of interest in the center of Olympus, a section of the map that certainly sees its fair share of fights and engagements.

The only problem is you have to fly quite a ways up to get there, but Horizon’s Gravity Lift tactical ability does the job beautifully, flinging players out on the platform to start running after taking them up just high enough.

Pathfinder’s Zipline and Octane’s jump pad have the potential to work getting you up here as well, but we haven’t seen video evidence of either of those happening just yet. Though, if you do manage to pull it off and get a clip, feel free to show us @TitanfallBlog on Twitter.

Once up there, you can actually run up the angled roof and slide down the other side, but be warned, it is a lot bigger than it looks, so you definitely can’t hang out up there all day since a “return to the map” warning does pop up.

Olympus in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
The massive red roof is hard to miss on Olympus.

Being able to traverse the roof freely like this opens up a ton of possibilities for flanking and dropping in on unsuspecting enemy teams, until Respawn somehow takes it out, which is a very likely possibility since you very well could call it a kind of exploit.

It also helps to know where you’re headed while sliding down, since there are a few paths that will just send you straight off the map, killing you instantly, making this less of a ‘secret passage’ and more an elaborate way to throw.

Wattson’s pylon in Apex Legends cancels insane amount of grenades

Published: 9/Nov/2020 18:19

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends Youtuber ‘BobSappAim’ gathered a group of players to push Wattson’s Interception Pylon to the limit. The massive group of players threw hundreds of grenades down onto the Legends’ ultimate ability to find out how many it could consume.

Apex Legends Season 7 has arrived along with a wealth of new content for players to check out. Of course, as with any new season, the excitement around the game is at an all-time high and it’s usually around these periods that we see some insane clips, videos and plays from Apex players.

Well, Apex Legends Youtuber BobSappAim certainly didn’t disappoint with his video that tested how many grenades Wattson’s pylons could consume, thanks to an in-game experiment he orchestrated with a lot of his viewers.

Respawn Entertainment
Wattson’s ultimate ability consumes grenades thrown by enemies.

Wattson’s Pylon consumes an unbelievable amount of grenades

Wattson’s ultimate ability, Interception Pylon, consumes any grenades thrown by enemies in a large radius. Of course, this begs the question, how many grenades can it consume?

In order to test this, BobSappAim positioned the large group of players on a high ledge on the Olympus map above the pylon. This made it easy for each of the players to rain down multiple grenades without any risk of missing.

The YouTuber stood next to the pylon itself, and his POV allows us to see each of the grenades being consumed by Wattson’s ultimate. The mass of red throwables almost takes up the entire screen as they disappear above him.

(Segment starts at 8:15)

It’s fair to say the pylon passed the test, consuming the majority if not all of the grenades thrown down. Seeing all of this is action begs the question about whether Respawn ever tested something like this when developing and putting together Wattson. It’s hard to believe that her Interception Pylon is meant to withstand this level of onslaught.

That said, it’s always great to see Apex players pushing each of the game’s Legends to their limits. Whether it’s an insane play from a talented player or an entertaining challenge like this, it’s all great content to watch.