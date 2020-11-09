New Apex Legends bug sends players flying across map in Tridents - Dexerto

Apex Legends is no stranger to hilarious bugs, and with the release of Season 7 it appears players have discovered another entertaining exploit; using questionable in-game physics, players have been sending the game’s new Trident vehicles soaring across Olympus.

Apex Legends, Respawn’s popular Battle Royale title, is no stranger to unintended issues arriving with the release of a new update.

It appears with the release of Season 7, a new bug has been introduced involving the Trident, the first vehicle Respawn introduced in Apex Legends.

Players discover unintended vehicle exploits

In the days since Season 7 of Apex Legends released, videos have appeared of players manipulating the game’s new vehicles in completely unintended ways.

One video, posted on Reddit by u/TheGrizzlyMoose, shows him ramming his Trident into an Olympus loot bin. The result of the interaction between the vehicle and the loot bin does not appear to be what the player was expecting.

After the player slams his Trident into a bin outside of Oasis, he and his teammate are sent flying through the air. The vehicle gains enough height to clear the mountains surrounding Turbine, then slips perfectly down the chute in the center of Hammond Labs.

Both players explode into laughter after the vehicle comes crashing to a stop inside the building.

In another highly-upvoted clip on Reddit, user u/Xeppeling maneuvers his Trident onto an Octane jump pad. After an initial bounce, the Trident lands on the ground and then shoots off into the air.

u/Xeppeling was able to complete the exact same landing as u/TheGrizzlyMoose, sinking his vehicle into the chute at Hammond Labs and making it inside.

It appears that players are finding other ways to exploit the interaction between Octane’s jump pad and the new vehicles introduced by Respawn. Another highly upvoted Reddit post by u/TheTurkeySandvich shows him repeatedly exploiting this interaction to send his Trident flying across the map.

In one instance, he propels himself out-of-bounds and manages to reach the giant balloons floating outside the map before falling to his demise.

Respawn has the issue on their radar

Reddit users quickly began questioning the bug in detail, asking why the Tridents reacted so strangely in certain situations. Another question raised was if the new Trident bug is related to an older exploit that allowed players to fling themselves across King’s Canyon using loot bins shortly after the game’s release. That bug was patched by Respawn, but it may now exist in another form related to the game’s vehicles.

An Apex Legends team member was quick to jump into the conversation surrounding the strange behavior put on display in u/TheGrizzlyMoose’s post.

Respawn balance designer u/RSPN_JayBiebs did confirm that while the team does not have an answer for the community yet, “this will be a topic of conversation when we get back into the virtual office tomorrow”. Expect further updates from Respawn on these vehicle-related issues in the coming days.