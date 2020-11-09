 New Apex Legends bug sends players flying across map in Tridents - Dexerto
Apex Legends

New Apex Legends bug sends players flying across map in Tridents

Published: 9/Nov/2020 0:25

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Horizon Finisher
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends is no stranger to hilarious bugs, and with the release of Season 7 it appears players have discovered another entertaining exploit; using questionable in-game physics, players have been sending the game’s new Trident vehicles soaring across Olympus.

Apex Legends, Respawn’s popular Battle Royale title, is no stranger to unintended issues arriving with the release of a new update.

It appears with the release of Season 7, a new bug has been introduced involving the Trident, the first vehicle Respawn introduced in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Trident
Respawn Entertainment
Players appear to have uncovered several bugs surrounding the vehicles introduced in Season 7.

Players discover unintended vehicle exploits

In the days since Season 7 of Apex Legends released, videos have appeared of players manipulating the game’s new vehicles in completely unintended ways.

One video, posted on Reddit by u/TheGrizzlyMoose, shows him ramming his Trident into an Olympus loot bin. The result of the interaction between the vehicle and the loot bin does not appear to be what the player was expecting.

Threading the needle from the other side of the map from apexlegends

After the player slams his Trident into a bin outside of Oasis, he and his teammate are sent flying through the air. The vehicle gains enough height to clear the mountains surrounding Turbine, then slips perfectly down the chute in the center of Hammond Labs.

Both players explode into laughter after the vehicle comes crashing to a stop inside the building.

In another highly-upvoted clip on Reddit, user u/Xeppeling maneuvers his Trident onto an Octane jump pad. After an initial bounce, the Trident lands on the ground and then shoots off into the air.

When Santa takes the whole sled down the chimney from apexlegends

u/Xeppeling was able to complete the exact same landing as u/TheGrizzlyMoose, sinking his vehicle into the chute at Hammond Labs and making it inside.

It appears that players are finding other ways to exploit the interaction between Octane’s jump pad and the new vehicles introduced by Respawn. Another highly upvoted Reddit post by u/TheTurkeySandvich shows him repeatedly exploiting this interaction to send his Trident flying across the map.

In one instance, he propels himself out-of-bounds and manages to reach the giant balloons floating outside the map before falling to his demise.

Apex Legends Season 7 Olympus Map
Respawn Entertainment
Players have been able to launch themselves off of the map using the newly-discovered exploit.

Respawn has the issue on their radar

Reddit users quickly began questioning the bug in detail, asking why the Tridents reacted so strangely in certain situations. Another question raised was if the new Trident bug is related to an older exploit that allowed players to fling themselves across King’s Canyon using loot bins shortly after the game’s release. That bug was patched by Respawn, but it may now exist in another form related to the game’s vehicles.

An Apex Legends team member was quick to jump into the conversation surrounding the strange behavior put on display in u/TheGrizzlyMoose’s post.

Respawn balance designer u/RSPN_JayBiebs did confirm that while the team does not have an answer for the community yet,  “this will be a topic of conversation when we get back into the virtual office tomorrow”. Expect further updates from Respawn on these vehicle-related issues in the coming days.

Gaming

Shroud includes surprise pick in favorite FPS games to play right now

Published: 8/Nov/2020 22:25 Updated: 8/Nov/2020 22:38

by Marco Rizzo
Shroud talks about Squad
Shroud

Share

Apex Legends Squad Valorant

As one of the most followed streamers on Twitch, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is considered one of the best FPS players around, and listed the top three first-person shooters he’s enjoyed the most recently.

To the question “What are your top-3 FPS games right now?” shroud immediately said Valorant without hesitation, before adding Apex Legends and tactical shooter ‘Squad’ to the list.

Shroud is certainly one of the most experienced FPS players on twitch right now, not only from his stint as a professional CSGO player but also due to his streaming career as a human aimbot and simply the number of shooters he plays — so his opinion goes a long way.

Including Valorant isn’t a surprising move, given the game has taken North America by storm and is one of shroud’s most-streamed games in recent times.

“Valorant is the best shooter that has come out recently.” The ex-Cloud9 player claimed, before explaining how the 5v5 competitive shooter sub-genre – a niche which doesn’t see new titles very often — is the most appealing for him personally.

The Streamer later expanded on the reasons why he thinks Riot’s new game has found success with a large number of players, mainly its relative simplicity compared to other competitive shooters such as Counter-Strike.

For all the naysayers, shroud also made it a point to say that valorant is not dying, but actually growing as a game and esport, with a number of CSGO and other esport pros from the USA and Canada recently making the switch to the Riot title.

Shroud says Valorant is the best recent FPS
Riot Games
Valorant has become a popular game in North America, with some high-profile esports organizations entering the scene

An almost sleeper pick, Squad is technically the most recent release out of the three games mentioned and altogether a different style of FPS compared to the other two, both in style and scale.

Set in a modern military context, the tactical FPS from Offworld Industries provides a different sort of challenge, making communication and teamwork its main selling points, and while the game might not top the charts on Twitch, the player-base is extremely dedicated.

Officially released in late September 2020, Squad is larger in scale compared to 5v5 and different in scope to BRs, providing an experience more similar to that of games like Arma 3. Shroud’s played the title in the past, with the most recent appearance on stream being when it had its full release.

Shroud likes Squad
Offworld Industries
Squad has regained attention since its release on September 23.

Finally, Apex Legends has steadily become one of the most played games on the human aimbot’s stream, and he’s even explained his preference for Respawn’s title over other BRs like Warzone due to his love of more competition in games, which Apex certainly provides.

While initially not mentioning CSGO as one of his favorites games at the moment, shroud was sure to give a special mention to the classic shooter, “CS is literally the God Game, the best game ever made. fact.”