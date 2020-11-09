 Why Apex Legends won't bring back its old Battle Pass system, despite Season 7 backlash - Dexerto
Why Apex Legends isn’t bringing back old Battle Pass system anytime soon

Published: 9/Nov/2020 5:55

by Isaac McIntyre
Caustic walks through gas wearing his Apex Legends Season 2 battle pass skin.
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn doesn’t have any plans to revert the Apex Legends battle pass back to its pre-Season 7 state, game director Chad Grenier has confirmed, despite all the backlash the battle royale devs have copped since making the switch.

The latest season of Apex Legends, its seventh since release, has been fairly well-received. It added a new legend, Rampart, and took players to the battle royale’s third map, Olympus.

There’s been one sticking point for Apex Legends players across the board though; the battle pass. Respawn made the decision to switch the title over to a new progression system on Nov. 4. Let’s just say players were less than thrilled.

Respawn have tweaked it ⁠— they couldn’t just ignore the backlash ⁠— but according to Apex Legends director Chad Grenier, who responded to the community concern in a Reddit-hosted Q&A, there are “no plans” to fully revert it anytime soon.

Screenshot of Apex Legends Season 7 battle pass menu.
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends has come under fire for its “grindy” new battle pass in Season 7.

The main reason, Grenier said in a heavily-downvoted reply (his post has just under 1,700 ‘downvotes’ at the time of publication), is due to players “not having much left to do” at the end of each Apex Legends season.

Respawn often sees players complaining about finishing the battle pass “2/3rds of the way through the season,” he added.

A solution, Respawn believed, was to extend the battle pass. This included making challenges more difficult, and offering less experience in a new ‘star’ system.

“We adjusted our challenges to give players something to accomplish in that final month,” he explained. “This change… was calculated so the majority of our players [could still] finish leveling without purchasing levels.”

Horizon fires off a laser in Apex Legends Season 7.
Respawn Entertainment
The Season 7 battle pass controversies have overshadowed Horizon’s Apex Legends debut.

To their credit, Respawn did admit they had “made a mistake” with the battle pass difficulty, and comms. director Ryan K. Rigney soon apologized; he even added the Apex Legends devs were far from “masters of manipulation,” as some had accused.

The battle pass won’t be going back to its pre-Season 7 style, however. Grenier and the rest of the Apex dev team are sticking to their guns on the change. It’s the “right step forward,” he stated; it just had a few problems and kinks at the start.

“The battle pass is about keeping players engaged through the season, so we’re not trying to do you wrong here,” the Apex Legends director promised in a heavily-downvoted reply.

“When these changes went live we heard your feedback loud and clear, and quickly put in a change to make the challenges roughly 50% easier to complete, and we have more changes planned… to give more agency on challenge completion.”

Apex Legends Season 7's battle pass brought with a stack of new cosmetics and skins.
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 7’s battle pass brought with a bundle of new cosmetics and skins.

So, there’s no plans to swap back. The devs will keep “listening to feedback into the future,” but Apex Legends will be keeping its Season 7 battle pass into that same future ⁠— they won’t be going back, at least not any time soon.

“We are not trying to secretly force you into buying more battle pass levels. Respawn is made up of passionate gamers, just like you,” Grenier added. “I promise everyone on the team are good people… [we] just want what’s best for the game.”

Apex Legends Season 7, and its battle pass, will end in Jan. 2021.

New Apex Legends bug sends players flying across map in Tridents

Published: 9/Nov/2020 0:25

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Horizon Finisher
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends is no stranger to hilarious bugs, and with the release of Season 7 it appears players have discovered another entertaining exploit; using questionable in-game physics, players have been sending the game’s new Trident vehicles soaring across Olympus.

Apex Legends, Respawn’s popular Battle Royale title, is no stranger to unintended issues arriving with the release of a new update.

It appears with the release of Season 7, a new bug has been introduced involving the Trident, the first vehicle Respawn introduced in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Trident
Respawn Entertainment
Players appear to have uncovered several bugs surrounding the vehicles introduced in Season 7.

Players discover unintended vehicle exploits

In the days since Season 7 of Apex Legends released, videos have appeared of players manipulating the game’s new vehicles in completely unintended ways.

One video, posted on Reddit by u/TheGrizzlyMoose, shows him ramming his Trident into an Olympus loot bin. The result of the interaction between the vehicle and the loot bin does not appear to be what the player was expecting.

Threading the needle from the other side of the map from apexlegends

After the player slams his Trident into a bin outside of Oasis, he and his teammate are sent flying through the air. The vehicle gains enough height to clear the mountains surrounding Turbine, then slips perfectly down the chute in the center of Hammond Labs.

Both players explode into laughter after the vehicle comes crashing to a stop inside the building.

In another highly-upvoted clip on Reddit, user u/Xeppeling maneuvers his Trident onto an Octane jump pad. After an initial bounce, the Trident lands on the ground and then shoots off into the air.

When Santa takes the whole sled down the chimney from apexlegends

u/Xeppeling was able to complete the exact same landing as u/TheGrizzlyMoose, sinking his vehicle into the chute at Hammond Labs and making it inside.

It appears that players are finding other ways to exploit the interaction between Octane’s jump pad and the new vehicles introduced by Respawn. Another highly upvoted Reddit post by u/TheTurkeySandvich shows him repeatedly exploiting this interaction to send his Trident flying across the map.

In one instance, he propels himself out-of-bounds and manages to reach the giant balloons floating outside the map before falling to his demise.

Apex Legends Season 7 Olympus Map
Respawn Entertainment
Players have been able to launch themselves off of the map using the newly-discovered exploit.

Respawn has the issue on their radar

Reddit users quickly began questioning the bug in detail, asking why the Tridents reacted so strangely in certain situations. Another question raised was if the new Trident bug is related to an older exploit that allowed players to fling themselves across King’s Canyon using loot bins shortly after the game’s release. That bug was patched by Respawn, but it may now exist in another form related to the game’s vehicles.

An Apex Legends team member was quick to jump into the conversation surrounding the strange behavior put on display in u/TheGrizzlyMoose’s post.

Respawn balance designer u/RSPN_JayBiebs did confirm that while the team does not have an answer for the community yet,  “this will be a topic of conversation when we get back into the virtual office tomorrow”. Expect further updates from Respawn on these vehicle-related issues in the coming days.