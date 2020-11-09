Apex Legends dev responds to glitched Season 7 drop location - Dexerto

An Apex Legends developer has taken responsibility for a glitch involving a care package landing outside of the map. A video posted to Reddit shows a player attempting to reach the care package and dying instantly upon landing.

Apex Legends Season 7 is upon us and players are getting to grips with the brand new Olympus map and Legend, Horizon. With so many significant features being introduced this season, it’s understandable a few bugs and glitches will be found.

Well, a video posted to the Apex Legends subreddit shows a glitch involving a care package on the new Olympus map. A player is seen attempting to land on a care package labelled on the map. However, it appears the package has landed in a location that players cannot access. The player then reaches the ground and dies instantly before being able to claim the loot.

A Respawn developer has commented on the thread, taking full responsibility for the glitch.

Apex Legends dev responds to Olympus glitch

A Senior Level Designer on Apex Legends has responded to the video with an apology on the thread: “I’m sorry…this is a bug on my part.”

This open and honest response to a glitch has sparked praise and thanks for the developer from the Apex community. It’s not very often an individual dev addresses the community on a bug and takes responsibility for an in-game issue.

They continued, revealing the reason for the glitch on the Olympus map: “The nav mesh was generated there so the care package believes this is a valid spot.” This explains why the care package is still indicated to players as accessible on the map.

The dev finalises the comment with an indication of when we can expect a fix for this glitch: “I’ve fixed this locally, but the fix won’t be sent out till a future patch.” Although it’s disappointing this glitch will be around for a while longer, the community appreciated the transparency of the statement.

Overall, It’s great to see Respawn bridging the gap between the community and the creators of the game in this way. It’s an aspect of the games industry that developers and publishers often overlook.