Dr Disrespect claims Apex Legends is the “most competitive” BR over Warzone & Fortnite

YouTube star Dr Disrespect praised Apex Legends and claimed that developers Respawn Entertainment have nailed the formula for keeping the game alive.

Dr Disrespect has been dominating Battle Royale games for quite some time, and now, he’s finally declared which one reigns supreme.

Although the 40-year-old YouTuber has hit out at Apex Legends in the past, specifically pointing out the high amount of shields in the game, that didn’t stop him from opening up about how much respect he has for the game’s developers, Respawn Entertainment.

YouTube: Dr Disrespect Dr Disrespect has over 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

Dr Disrespect anoints Apex as best BR over Fortnite & Warzone

Doc was live on August 10 when he was asked by a viewer if he believes Apex will ever “die.”

“Absolutely not,” he quickly responded. “I think they have a formula, they’re tapped in and they’ve got a great developer group working on the game. The game’s constantly evolving.”

He then put his stamp of approval on Apex and claimed that it’s the “most competitive battle royale out there.”

He didn’t stop praising the game there, however. He also said it “wasn’t close” when comparing other Battle Royale’s like Fortnite and Warzone of the genre to Apex.

Despite the high appraisal, he did admit it’s fair to argue that Apex might not be the most fun game of the group to spectate. He said, “If you’re not into Apex, you just don’t watch it at all. But, if you’re really into it, if you play it and grind ranked, then I think you tend to watch more of it.”

Although Doc doesn’t believe Apex is the most entertaining from a viewer’s perspective, he claimed that it offers the most for a competitive audience.