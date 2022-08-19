Dr Disrespect breaks his mouse in heated Apex Legends rage: “F***ing game sucks”

Dr Disrespect and Apex Legends rage quits go hand in hand, but having reached his breaking point after a recent eight-hour stream, Doc left his gaming mouse in pieces to close out the broadcast.

Despite labeling it as the “most competitive” Battle Royale on the market just days ago, Doc certainly has his issues with Apex Legends.

From criticizing its audio to lashing out at its “boring” time to kill in viral outbursts, the two-time has a turbulent relationship with the game to say the least.

While many of his Apex streams over the years have led to sudden rage quits, Doc’s August 18 broadcast might take the cake as his most explosive yet. Not only was the game under fire but so too was his mouse as the YouTube star repeatedly smashed it into his desk.

Eight and a half hours into his latest stream, Dr Disrespect had clearly reached his breaking point. In the midst of a rapid team fight, one that ultimately didn’t go his way, Doc minimized the game before standing up and slamming his mouse.

Constantly disconnecting and reconnecting as Windows alerts flooded his stream, a few seconds passed before Doc smashed the mouse again and erupted. “Great f***ing game,” he yelled. “F***ing game sucks. It’s terrible.”

Rather than one specific criticism this time around though, he instead unleashed a barrage of complaints covering all aspects of Apex Legends.

“Everything’s a distraction, that’s what it is. Sound effects, explosions, VFX, I’m having a seizure. There’s so much VFX on my screen I don’t know what it is. I don’t know what the fiction of this game is. I have no idea what’s going on. None!”

Continuing the rant, he then pivoted to call out Kings Canyon, the BR’s original map. Despite being a popular battleground, Doc wants to see it pulled “out of the game” immediately.

After leaving his group chat and closing Apex for good, Dr Disrespect held his mouse in frame and continued to swing it back and forth while signing off. Just for good measure, the broadcast came to a close with one final bang as Doc flinged the once-trusty mouse into his desk again right as he transitioned to the outro screen