Dark Revenant Heirloom idea for Apex Legends would perfectly fit his character - Dexerto

Apex Legends’ local terminator Revenant has a pretty bleak past, and this awesome Heirloom concept really ties into his lore, while also being a very cool weapon.

Heirlooms are Apex Legends’ most coveted items. Their rarity means that owning one marks you as one of the game’s luckiest and most dedicated players.

All of the launch Legends, plus Octane, now have heirloom packs, and it seems like self-professed surveillance expert Crypto is next on the list.

Syndicate Mercenary turned unwanted bounty hunter Revenant, though, has been left out of the party so far, but one fan has created an amazing concept that would really give players insight into the tortured soul behind the living weapon.

One fan has suggested a unique idea for a possible Revenant Heirloom, steeped in lore.

Provisionally calling their concept “The Shard of Truth,” u/Waterc0w writes that “Revenant’s heirloom should be the glass shard and when he inspects it, he can see his human reflection on it.”

Of course, the glass shard is the one that was lodged in his neck after the assassination of Loba’s parents on Olympus. In the reflection of the shard, he could see his human reflection.

This ties in beautifully with the character’s terrifying but tragic backstory. The official lore states that “Revenant used to be human. He used to be the greatest hitman the Mercenary Syndicate ever had. He used to look in the mirror and see his human face looking back.”

“But time changes everything, and when his programming finally failed, he saw what he had become at the hands of the Mercenary Syndicate and Hammond Robotics: a walking nightmare of steel and vestigial flesh.”

This concept beautifully captures what Heirlooms are supposed to do; they’re a window into the character’s past just as the mirror is a window into what remains of Revenant’s twisted soul.

Unfortunately, the possibility of this shard actually being the heirloom is limited, as it’s unlikely Revenant would have kept a hold of it after all these years. But, perhaps it’s something that could be used as inspiration.

It would be interesting to catch a glimpse of the villainous simulacrum before his transition into his current state, as he was once just a human too.