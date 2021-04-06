Crypto Heirloom revealed: new Apex Legends leak uncovers "katana" cosmetic set - Dexerto

Apex Legends are always hanging out for new and exciting Heirlooms for their favorite legends, and according to a recent leak, the next one is “likely” to be a katana-type sword for Crypto.

Respawn Entertainment has done an excellent job of giving players a chance to add some flair and style in the form of skins and cosmetics. However, even the rarest items pale in comparison to ultra-rare Heirlooms.

As it stands, players can get their hands on Heirloom Sets for Bangalore, Bloodhound, Caustic, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Mirage, Octane, Pathfinder, and Wraith. Each set includes a banner pose, a melee weapon skin, and a kill or intro quip.

Players have been longing for another set, and it seems like they’re about to get their wish. But although most anticipated Wattson would be the next legend to receive one, a recent leak reveals that it’s “likely” to be Crypto instead.

Biast12 is one of the most reliable data miners and leakers in the Apex Legends scene. He was the first to discover everything from the Olympus Map POIs to Town Takeover events and more.

Now, in his latest leak, he claimed the next Heirloom is “likely” to be a katana-type sword for Crypto.

“Likely next Heirloom = Seppuku/katana for Crypto,” he wrote. However, after some players pointed out Seppuku isn’t a sword, he did a quick google search and concluded it could be a Tanto.

Apparently do i need to know everything about swords for people now to be dicks towards me i think it's a Tanto*https://t.co/XYHzwmLInm — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) April 5, 2021

If the leaks are accurate, Wattson mains will be disappointed. They believe her Heirloom Set is long-overdue.

However, Crypto mains have been saying the same thing, and they’re thrilled with the news.

Biast12 hasn’t shared any evidence yet. So, we’ll have to wait and see whether his claims come to fruition in the upcoming weeks.