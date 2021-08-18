Clever Valkyrie trick in Apex Legends shoots rockets backwards to make escapes

An Apex Legends player has discovered an incredibly useful trick on Valkyrie that shoots her rockets directly backwards, making it easy to escape enemy squads.

Season 10 of Apex Legends has arrived and while players have had some concerns about the power level of the new Legend Seer, the community has been enjoying all of the content that came with the major update.

Despite this, Apex players are always discovering useful and clever techniques on their main Legends, even though some of the characters have been out for over two years.

One Legend that takes a lot of practice to master is Valkyrie as her jetpack and rocket abilities are extremely difficult to use efficiently in the heat of battle.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped skilled players from learning everything there is to know about her kit, and even figuring out how to shoot her tactical directly backwards without turning around.

Valkyrie rocket trick makes it easy to escape enemies

A thread posted to the Apex University subreddit showcasing a useful Valkyrie trick has garnered over 3,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

After playing the Winged Avenger a lot since her release back in Season 9, ColorBreaker discovered a clever technique that allows Valkyrie to shoot her rockets directly backwards while retreating.

In order to perform the trick, you’ll need to jump and shoot Valkyrie’s tactical ability directly at your feet while in mid-air. Although ColorBreaker makes it look easy, it can take a few attempts to get the timing completely right.

If you’re struggling to master the technique, it may be down to you shooting your rockets too early. Ensure you’re at the highest point of your jump before you fire your tactical into the ground.

As any Apex Legends player will know, turning around to use an ability when fleeing an enemy squad is usually a death sentence. So, being able to fire your rockets backwards on Valkyrie while maintaining your speed is an incredibly useful tip.

The stun inflicted by her tactical will usually be enough to slow down and sometimes even deter a set of opponents completely.

For any players aspiring to master Valkyrie and reach a higher tier in ranked, this is definitely a technique that you need to add to your arsenal.