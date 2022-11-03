Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s abilities in Apex Legends

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

A frustrating bug with Catalyst’s ferrofluid is breaking Wraith’s Tactical in Apex Legends, making her a major counter to the Interdimensional Skirmisher.

Season 15 of Apex Legends arrived on November 1 and the community is enjoying the Broken Moon map, gifting feature, and fresh sticker cosmetics.

Despite this, it’s definitely the new Legend Catalyst that’s stolen the spotlight with her powerful Defensive kit that forces enemies to take gunfights on her terms.

While players love the design of her abilities, some of them are causing serious issues for other characters on the roster.

Without a doubt, Wraith has been affected most, with Catalyst’s Piercing Spikes and Barricade effectively breaking Wraith’s Tactical.

Respawn Entertainment Wraith remains one of the most popular characters in Apex Legends.

Catalyst bug completely counters Wraith in Apex Legends

Popular Apex Legends YouTuber Skeptation has identified a serious set of issues involving Wraith and Catalyst.

For starters, although Wraith is meant to be completely invulnerable during her Tactical ability, Catalyst’s Piercing Spikes still apply a major slow.

While it’s not been confirmed by Respawn, most players are assuming this is a bug that will be patched out in the near future.

However, for the time being, it’s an interaction that is guaranteed to get a lot of Wraith mains killed and is a secret nerf to her ‘Into the Void’ ability until it is removed from the game.

Unfortunately, it’s not just Catalyst’s spikes that are breaking Wraith’s kit, it’s her Barricade Passive as well.

While using Wraith’s Tactical, any doors that have been rebuilt using ferrofluid are invisible to the Interdimensional Skirmisher.

Despite not appearing on screen, the structure will still block you from going through the doorway, leaving Wraith players confused and causing a lot of frustration.

When attempting to escape a dangerous situation, the last thing you need is an invisible door blocking your way.

Both of these interactions are extremely frustrating to encounter and will lead to a lot of unfair deaths during intense skirmishes.

For the time being, Catalyst has a huge advantage over Wraith players, so if you’re a fan of the Interdimensional Skirmisher, watch out for these bugs.

Hopefully, Respawn can patch these out as soon as possible or there’s guaranteed to be backlash from the community.