Broken Catalyst & Rampart combo creates invincible turret in Apex Legends

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

A devastatingly powerful combo has been discovered for Catalyst and Rampart in Apex Legends that allows them to create an invincible turret.

Since Catalyst’s arrival in the Outlands for Apex Legends Season 15, the community has been slowly but surely mastering her kit and figuring out which characters best synergize with her in a squad.

While popular Legends like Octane, Wraith, and Pathfinder are always solid options, it’s actually Rampart who can make the most of Catalyst’s ferrofluid.

Players have discovered that the Amped Modder can pair her minigun Ultimate with the Defensive Conjurer’s Passive to set up a deadly combo.

If placed correctly, it’s possible to create an invincible turret where the user is completely unkillable to enemy gunfire.

Respawn Entertainment Catalyst can replace doors with her ferrofluid if they’ve been destroyed.

How to setup Catalyst & Rampart unkillable turret combo

As showcased by popular Apex Legends YouTuber Bobz, Catalyst and Rampart can come together to create a deadly combo in the Outlands.

The technique involves placing Rampart’s Ultimate Sheila in the center of a broken doorway. Catalyst then needs to create a new door made of ferrofluid on top of it using her Barricase Passive.

This effectively creates a one-way invincible turret as anyone using the Ultimate can shoot enemies through the ferrofluid, but opponents cannot fire back.

While Sheila can obviously not be moved, it’s a powerful trick if you’re looking to hold down a building, as it gives enemies no chance of retaliating if they approach the doorway.

If you’re Catalyst or Rampart main, this is a must-know technique that’s well worth taking advantage of, as it’s hard to know whether it’ll be patched out in the near future.

Keep in mind, the only way to counter this combo is to use throwables to instantly destroy the ferrofluid, exposing the player operating the turret.