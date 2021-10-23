Bizarre Apex Legends invincibility bug makes reviving players impossible to kill

Finishing off enemies is already hard enough in Apex Legends but a new invincibility bug is making it impossible to kill any downed player who is being revived by a squadmate.

Season 10 of Apex was filled with its fair share of bugs – from allowing Valkyrie to infinitely terrorize enemies with her rockets, to loud music randomly ruining the game’s audio — and it seems like the BR still isn’t out of the woods just yet.

A new issue has appeared in the game that is making both downed players and the person attempting to pick them up invulnerable while inside the revive animation.

While this one is unique in how it affects every player involved, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a revive-related bug in the game.

Apex Legends’ newest invincibility bug

In one clip, we see a Wraith attempt to claim an easy kill on Valkyrie before finding out that their bullets are completely useless for some reason.

The enemy is able to finish their revive and make a fight out of what should have been a hopeless situation.

What is this 😳 Some players reporting a bug where shots don’t register if the enemy is reviving… (via u/LGHTWRKK) pic.twitter.com/y7Ad7AZR7v — Alpha Intel (@alphaINTEL) October 23, 2021

It’s unclear what is causing the enemy team to be unkillable, but this is just another drop in the ocean when it comes to problems with reviving people in the game recently.

Whether it’s players going invisible while attempting to pick up their teammate, or map elements interrupting a finisher on downed opponents, it’s clear that this area of Apex Legends needs some big improvements.

That help could be coming soon though, as the most recent update placed a heavy emphasis on cleaning up structural issues within the title, and ensuring that players experience fewer of these game-ruining bugs.