Strange Apex Legends bug makes it impossible to finish off downed players

A bizarre glitch in Apex Legends is instantly killing players mid-animation when they attempt to finish a downed opponent.

As with every multiplayer title, Apex Legends has its fair share of bugs and glitches. While some can be incredibly entertaining and even helpful, others can completely ruin the gameplay experience.

When an issue results in players being eliminated from a match for seemingly no reason at all, this is especially true.

This is exactly what happened to a group of players in Apex when they attempted to execute a downed opponent.

Instead of finishing off the enemy and acquiring their loot, both of them were killed in the middle of the finisher animation, resulting in an instant elimination.

Advertisement

Apex Legends glitch causes finisher to backfire

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showcasing a downed player eliminating two fully armored-up opponents has garnered over 1,500 upvotes at the time of writing.

After being downed on the Worlds Edge train in Duos, Real_SovietUnion assumed they were about to be eliminated from the match. With two opponents right next to them, one of the enemies tried to save some bullets by performing a finisher.

Read More: Leaked Apex Legends voice lines give huge clues about unreleased Legend

Seemingly out of nowhere, though, the player performing the finisher was instantly killed mid-animation, only leaving a death box behind.

Their Duo partner quickly noticed they’d died and attempted to finish their teammate themselves. However, they also quickly met the same fate, being instantly eliminated from the match.

Advertisement

It’s hard to know exactly what caused the execute glitch to occur, but it seems to be related to the enemy squad attempting to perform the finisher on the train.

As you can see in the clip, both players push through the side of the train mid-animation, so it’s likely they collided with the terrain and were instantly killed.

Read More: Skull Town Arenas map gives big advantage to one side in Apex Legends

Either way, it’s impressive that Real_SovietUnion managed to get a squad wipe while still being downed.

Even though this glitch isn’t likely to affect many players, it’s an issue Respawn may want to look into and fix. So, if you’re ever on the World’s Edge train, it may be better to use your gun over opting for the stylish finisher, it may just save your life.