Arenas prices & ability changes in Apex Legends Genesis collection event update

Published: 24/Jun/2021 17:58 Updated: 24/Jun/2021 18:01by David Purcell
Arenas in Apex Legends is set to change in the Genesis Collection event, with a new price list confirmed for weapons, utilities, Legend abilities, and more.
The patch notes for the big update were released on June 24, just five days before the new content is set to be pushed live by Respawn Entertainment.
Included in that update will be a number of several big changes – including buffs and nerfs to weapons, Legends, and a new Heirloom for Revenant. Not to mention the fact that classic Kings Canyon and World’s Edge are coming back into the rotation, for a bit of nostalgia. And you guessed it, that means the previously teased Skull Town is back on the menu as an Arenas map.
The changes we’re going to look at here, specifically, will be for Arenas. There’s a lot to get through, so let’s take a look.
There may be good and bad news in the new price list for you, depending on your favorite weapons. The likes of the P2020, Mastiff, G7 Scout and others have seen their prices slashed, though.
Full list of Arenas prices changes here:
Utility price changes are confirmed as the following:
Some Legend abilities will be more expensive and others will be cheaper, following the update. Depending on which character you main, this may be good or bad news:
You can also report players in Arenas from this screen.
The Arenas changes confirmed for the Apex Legends Genesis Collection event are broken into three areas: Party Crasher, Phase Runner, and general bug fixes.
So, that’s that – everything you need to know about Arenas changes in the Apex Legends Genesis Collection event. For more Apex news, stick with us @alphaINTEL on Twitter.
