Arenas prices & ability changes in Apex Legends Genesis collection event update

Arenas in Apex Legends is set to change in the Genesis Collection event, with a new price list confirmed for weapons, utilities, Legend abilities, and more.

The patch notes for the big update were released on June 24, just five days before the new content is set to be pushed live by Respawn Entertainment.

Included in that update will be a number of several big changes – including buffs and nerfs to weapons, Legends, and a new Heirloom for Revenant. Not to mention the fact that classic Kings Canyon and World’s Edge are coming back into the rotation, for a bit of nostalgia. And you guessed it, that means the previously teased Skull Town is back on the menu as an Arenas map.

The changes we’re going to look at here, specifically, will be for Arenas. There’s a lot to get through, so let’s take a look.

Arenas Weapon price changes

There may be good and bad news in the new price list for you, depending on your favorite weapons. The likes of the P2020, Mastiff, G7 Scout and others have seen their prices slashed, though.

Full list of Arenas prices changes here:

P2020 Lvl 1 Upgrade: 50 -> 25

P2020 Lvl 2 Upgrade: 125 -> 75

P2020 Lvl 3 Upgrade: 200 -> 150

RE45: 250 -> 200

EVA: 250 -> 300

Mastiff: 500 -> 400

R99: 550 -> 500

Volt: 500 -> 550

Spitfire: 550 -> 600

L-Star: 400 -> 500

R301 Lvl 2 Upgrade: 300 -> 350

G7 Scout: 350 -> 400

G7 Scout Lvl 3 Upgrade: 250 -> 200

30-30: 350 -> 400

30-30 Lvl 3 Upgrade: 250 -> 200

Arenas Ultility price changes

Utility price changes are confirmed as the following:

Arc Star: 100 -> 125

Gold Backpack: 250 -> 300

Arenas Legend ability price changes

Some Legend abilities will be more expensive and others will be cheaper, following the update. Depending on which character you main, this may be good or bad news:

Crypto EMP: 600 -> 500

Crypto Drone: 100 -> 50

Revenant Death Totem: 600 -> 500

Lifeline DOC Drone 50 -> 75

Fuse Knuckle Cluster 150 -> 75

Bloodhound Ult 350 -> 450

Balance changes to Legend abilities

Pathfinder’s Grapple starting charges reduced to 2 charges from 3.

Pathfinder’s Zipline round cooldown increased from every round to every other round.

Rampart’s Sheila round cooldown reduced from every 3 rounds to every other round.

Wattson’s Interception Pylon round cooldown increased from every round to every other round.

Octane’s Launch Pad cooldown increased from every round to every other round.

Octane’s Stim starting charges reduced to 2 charges from 3.

Other

Added a scoreboard to the map screen.

You can also report players in Arenas from this screen.

Arenas map changes

The Arenas changes confirmed for the Apex Legends Genesis Collection event are broken into three areas: Party Crasher, Phase Runner, and general bug fixes.

Party Crasher

Adjusted circle logic to favor downtown a bit more.

Simplified the minimap’s visual language.

Phase Runner

Raised cover height on certain props throughout the map to prevent unfair advantages to large rig Legends.

Added a few trees to reduce the ease of spawn sniping (looking at you, Reptar…).

Arenas bug fixes

The UI for Purple devotion now shows the attached turbocharger.

Players will no longer be chosen as Jump Masters during the legend select screen.

Updated the sniper stock to show an empty slot when needed.

Can no longer get stuck in the crouch position after dying while reviving a teammate during a round in Arenas.

So, that’s that – everything you need to know about Arenas changes in the Apex Legends Genesis Collection event. For more Apex news, stick with us @alphaINTEL on Twitter.