Apex Legends leaks claim to reveal new Legend Ballistic’s abilities and equipment

Apex Legends leaks claim to reveal the abilities and equipment of new Legend Ballistic, who could be coming with Season 16 or 17.

Apex Legends Season 16 is promising to be one of the biggest in recent memory. Chalked to drop in the middle of February, it will reportedly bring an overhaul to Legend classification. We’re also expecting the previously mined Nemesis AR to be added.

In terms of a new character to join the Legend pool, details are slightly more opaque. There are even rumors that Season 16 will skip the typical addition of a new character.

However, new leaks have claimed to provide an insight on a Legend coming in a future season. Joining the likes of Phantom and Jester, the information pertains to Ballistic, an ‘Apex Arms Dealer’ who could drop soon.

Leaks allegedly reveal Ballistic’s abilities and gear

Shared by content creator PWN hub and sourced from leaker NightTerras, they reveal Ballistic’s abilities to be oriented around weapons and weapon utility.

They also shared a first look at Ballistic, who was potentially previously known as Caliber. His character model is obviously subject to change, but right now is an elderly man with tinted glasses.

Ballistic’s abilities in Apex Legends

According to the information that dropped with the image, Ballistic’s abilities are as follows:

Passive: Weapon Sling – A sling where you can store a third weapon. Access via inventory. The sling weapon cannot take attachments.

Weapon Sling – A sling where you can store a third weapon. Access via inventory. The sling weapon cannot take attachments. Tactical: Smart Bullet – Shoots a projectile that debuffs the enemy. Enemies’ guns will start [to] heat up as they shoot. Overheating will cause a reaction and deal damage. Holding the Tactical will allow it to lock on to a target.

Smart Bullet – Shoots a projectile that debuffs the enemy. Enemies’ guns will start [to] heat up as they shoot. Overheating will cause a reaction and deal damage. Holding the Tactical will allow it to lock on to a target. Ultimate: Weapon Enhancer – When activated nearby, teammates get a buff applied. It gives faster reloads, unarmed move speed and Infinite Ammo. Ballistic’s sling weapon will be equipped and upgraded to gold.

Naturally, players should take the leaks with a huge pinch of salt for the time being. Not only does the leaker in question not have a track record to default to, but typos and other errors in the ability descriptions mean it could be incorrect.

It is true that text and descriptions are some of the last things developers tweak, but the legitimacy of the information does remain up in the air for now.

It will stay that way until Respawn or EA choose to make it official.