Apex Legends leak reveals first look at Wattson’s heirloom

The next heirloom in Apex Legends could be for Wattson, which would be a highly anticipated addition for the fan-favorite character – and we now have a first look at what it could look like.

Heirlooms are some of the most prized cosmetics in Apex Legends. They’re unique skins that are layered in the respective Legend’s lore and even come with their own animations and quips, which add a bit of flair to your game.

With nearly 20 characters in Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale, the pipeline for Heirlooms can get slow with many players still waiting for their favorite Legend to get one.

Advertisement

One of the most highly requested Heirlooms so far has been for Wattson, the Static Defender who was introduced to Apex Legends way back in Season 2.

Wattson heirloom leak

After the Apex Legends Evolution Collection update, dataminers sifted through the files and found what looks to be Wattson’s Heirloom with the name “nessie_gadget” attached to it – which is believed to be the working name within Respawn.

Nessie dolls have a special place in the Apex community, and Wattson’s lore. Dataminers found an early model of the heirloom along with some animations, revealing what looks like a taser.

There wasn’t much information on the heirloom itself, but some are already speculating that the cosmetic will come with another special detail.

Advertisement

WIP Wattson Heirloom with full anims in files. It's internally called "nessie_gadget", and she sort of strokes and scratches it in some anims. So it's probably both a taser and a Nessie tamagotchi that has a Nessie AI on the screen that reacts to her actions. pic.twitter.com/iXnJMCUhsW — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) September 14, 2021

“She sort of strokes and scratches it in some [animations,]” dataminer Shrugtal said. “So it’s probably both a taser and a Nessie tamagotchi that has a Nessie AI on the screen that reacts to her actions.”

The Nessie AI part remains to be seen, but that would perfectly line up with what we know of Wattson. And Respawn do have a habit of filling Heirlooms with a ton of personality in different ways.

With the latest event update having just released, it could be a little while before we see Wattson’s Heirloom in Apex Legends — so stay tuned to Dexerto’s coverage and our AlphaIntel feed.