Apex Legends players slam Revenant Uprising LTM as the “worst ever”

The Apex Legends player base is split over the new Revenant Uprising LTM, with some fans calling it the “worst ever” mode.

Following the conclusion of the Post Malone collaboration event, Apex Legends revealed the Uprising Collection event which features a Prestige skin for Loba.

Alongside this new premium cosmetic, developer Respawn Entertainment unveiled the Revenant Uprising LTM which acts as a type of Infected game mode for the battle royale.

Unfortunately, not every Apex Legends player is thrilled with the new LTM, with some even calling it the “worst ever” following its introduction.

Apex Legends players roast Revenant Uprising LTM

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit sparked a discussion among the community, after one fan asked, “So we’re in agreement that this is the worst LTM ever, right?”

The OP further added: “Did they even playtest this? I adore dying every 5 seconds and respawning 10 miles away.”

For those who may not be familiar with the new mode, Revenant Uprising where a handful of players start as Revent while other squads try to survive the onslaught and reach the extraction point.

Unfortunately, some players who begin as Revenant can go entire games without even encountering enemy squads, leading to some fans just traversing the map for the duration of the game.

“I played it once as soon as it launched, got given Rev. Spent first 5 minutes running around clueless not finding anyone, then spend the next time getting killed (shot) before I can get to anyone, then just in the last 2 minutes I finally got a couple kills,” explained one player.

While this LTM is only around for a few days, some guessed the mode wouldn’t even be populated by the last half of its runtime.

“When the time gated cinematic is over, I expect this LTM to be a desert in 3 days. Queue, get Rev army, quit, re-queue will be the marching order of 80% of the lobbies, driving this mode into dust,” guessed one player.

Additionally, players have cited poor respawn points and balance issues as problems with the game mode. On top of that, many were simply eager to see Three Strikes return soon.

Revenant Uprising is set to stay in the rotation for a handful of days at a time until it completely disappears on January 1, 2024, at 10 AM PT.