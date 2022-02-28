10 best Valkyrie skins in Apex Legends

Valkyrie has countless skins for players to choose from in Apex Legends, but which of her cosmetics are the best and will make you stand out from the crowd in the Outlands?

With her links to Titanfall, it was no surprise that Valkyrie immediately became a fan-favourite character after her release in Season 9.

The Winged Avenger is the only Legend on the roster that can fly, and her ability to disrupt gunfights with her long-range missiles makes her a threat in every encounter.

Like most characters, Valk also has a huge range of skins for players to choose from. This can make it difficult to pick one to show off in-game.

So, to help you pick the best skin for the Winged Avenger, we’ve put together a list of the 10 best skins for Valkyrie.

Top 10 best skins for Valkyrie

Note: Not all of these skins are available to craft or buy in the store at the moment and some were part of limited-time events from the past.

10. Spatial Anomaly (Epic)

Spatial Anomaly Valkyrie was released in the 2021 Monster Within event and is available to craft for 800 materials.

9. Air Show (Legendary)

Air Show Valkyrie is a Legendary skin that requires the Titan Tested skin and 10,500 Legend Tokens to craft.

8. Turquoise Sun (Rare)

Turquoise Sun Valkyrie was released during Season 9 and was exclusive to the Legacy Pack Bundle that was available in the store for $4.99.

7. Ultra Legend (Legendary)

Ultra Legend Valkyrie is a Legendary skin that requires the Military Tested skin and 10,500 Legend Tokens to craft.

6. Intricate Detail (Rare)

Intricate Detail Valkyrie was part of the Season 9 Legacy Battle Pass and was unlocked at level 53.

5. Aerial Evolution (Legendary)

Aerial Evolution Valkyrie was released with the Emergence Battle Pass and was unlocked at level 25.

4. Cloud Marauder (Legendary)

Cloud Marauder Valkyrie was part of the Raiders Collection event in 2021 and was available to craft for 2,400 materials.

3. Omatsuri Fury (Legendary)

Omatsuri Fury Valkyrie was released in the Genesis Collection event in 2021 and was available to craft for 2,400 materials. It also made a return in February 2022 as part of a store bundle for 1,800 Apex Coins.

2. Birthright (Legendary)

Birthright Valkyrie was part of the Valkyrie Launch Bundle and was originally available to purchase in May 2021 for 3,o00 Apex Coins.

1. Blue Bomber (Legendary)

Blue Bomber Valkyrie is a recolor of the Birthright skin and was featured in the end-of-year sale in December 2021 for 1,800 Apex Coins.

So, there you have it, those are our top 10 skins for the Winged Avenger, Valkyrie. We’ll be sure to update our list as more skins are released in upcoming Collection Events and seasonal updates.

