Revenant Prestige Skin revealed for Apex Legends Doppelgangers Collection event

The Doppelganger Collection Event in Apex Legends will add the new Revenant Prestige Skin, Apex Nightmare. Here’s how to unlock it.

Apex Legends kick off their Halloween celebrations with their Doppelgangers Collection event, running from October 17-31, 2023.

The update has introduced a range of spooky-themed features to the game. For example, the new limited-time mode, Trick N’ Treat Trios, allows players to gain shield by collecting Candy and use the Copycat Kit for an extra legend ability.

Kings Canyon, Olympus, and World’s Edge have all been decorated with various Halloween-themed items and nighttime version of each.

The highlight of the collection event though is the Revenant Prestige Skin for the fan-favorite legend.

Activision The Prestige Revenant Skin called Apex Nightmare you can unlock in the Doppelgangers Collection event.

How to unlock Revenant Prestige Skin in Apex Legends

In order to get your hands on the skin for yourself, you will need to drop into Apex Legends between October 17-31 and collect all the 24 Doppelganger items.

These items are cosmetics for some of your favorite legends, including Newcastle, Vantage, and more.

In order to unlock these, you will need to exchange Apex Coins or Crafting Metals for them or get them by opening Doppelganger Apex Packs during the event.

After all have been collected, you will automatically receive Revenant’s Prestige skin called Apex Nightmare.

Once you’ve got the skin, you can rack up the damage while wearing it to complete challenges and unlock additional tiers. As you go up the tiers the appearance will change increasing the visual amount of armor.

After the event, the Prestige skin will be added to the Mythics shop, alongside all other previous mythic skins and heirlooms.