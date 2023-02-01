Can you get a refund for Apex Legends Mobile purchases?

Apex Legends Mobile is shutting down for good, but can you get refunds for all your in-game cosmetics and purchases?

After being out for less than a year, Apex Legends Mobile will be permanently shutting down. Respawn revealed that the game was not up to their standards in terms of quality and quantity, which has led to the “painful” decision to discontinue the title.

Fans of Apex Legends Mobile will obviously be incredibly disappointed, but many players will be wondering whether the game will offer refunds for in-game purchases. So, if you have spent money on cosmetics and want to know whether you can get your money back, then our Apex Legends Mobile refund hub has you covered.

Can you refund Apex Legends Mobile purchases?

No, players that spent money on Apex Legends Mobile won’t be able to get a refund. The developers broke the news during their official Twitter announcement while providing the following statement on the matter:

“We will not be providing refunds for real money purchases, per the terms of the EA User Agreement. For any other refund requests, please contact the third-party platform you purchased game content from, e.g. the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.”

This is obviously incredibly disappointing for players that have spent money in Apex Legends Mobile, particularly for those that have purchased a lot of skins for their favorite characters.

Respawn Entertainment stated that Apex Legends Mobile will be shutting down on May 1, 2023, so players you’ll have a few months to enjoy their in-game purchases before the game goes offline.

It’s also important to note that in-app purchases have been disabled for the game and all items in the store have been removed. Respawn has also assured players that the closure of Apex Legends Mobile will not have any impact PC or console versions of the BR game.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Apex Legends Mobile refunds. Be sure to check out our Apex Legends page for all the latest news and updates.