Apex Legends servers down: Unable to connect to Apex servers worldwide

Apex Legends servers are having another major outage on July 10, as players around the world are unable to connect. Developers are aware of the issue and working on a fix.

As Season 9 comes to a conclusion, players are playing through the Genesis Collection Event, in hopes of potentially unlocking the Revenant heirloom.

Unfortunately, a series of server issues is halting progress, and on July 10, Apex Legends servers went down for millions of players all over the world.

Apex Legends Server status

Despite EA Help displaying that Apex’s server status is all in the green, it couldn’t be further from the case.

At 8:20AM EST, Respawn Entertainment confirmed that they were investigating network outages affecting players in all regions.

We’re working to address network outages affecting @playapex across all regions. We’ll post updates here as we learn more and make progress toward a fix. — Respawn (@Respawn) July 10, 2021

Respawn then updated to say that they were seeing improvements for some players, but were still investigating the issue.

We’re seeing improvements across all platforms but are continuing to look into the issue. We’ll post again later today with updates. — Respawn (@Respawn) July 10, 2021

This widespread outage follows a hack on the Apex Legends playlists on July 3, where players were unable to queue for any playlist. Instead, a hacker changed the name of the playlist to ‘Save Titanfall.’

We will keep you updated here EA or Respawn provided updates on the Apex Legends server status.