Apex Legends hacked to spread ‘Save Titanfall’ message over DDoS attacks

It appears a serious hack has been deployed against Apex Legends – but not to cheat or win games. Instead, the hacker has created a new playlist name, sending players to a website about saving Titanfall.

Titanfall, primarily the first game but Titanfall 2 to a lesser extent, has been plagued by DDoS attacks preventing anyone from playing the game. The problem has been ongoing for over two years.

Respawn have posted messages explaining that they are working to fix the problem, but so far, no long-term solutions have been identified.

As a result, a vigilante hacker has taken over Apex Legends with a series of messages, pointing players to a website dedicated to “saving Titanfall.”

‘Save Titanfall’ hack on Apex Legends

Players started noticing the messages on the morning of Sunday, July 4.

The name of the playlist was updated, claiming that it was a ‘new mode available.’ The playlist itself was renamed to ‘SAVETITANFALL.COM | BRUH’, and was accompanied by the message “TF1 is being attacked so is Apex.”

As one clip shows, players are unable to queue up for other game modes at all.

Additionally, players were also greeted by an ‘Important Message’ at the end of games, instructing them to visit and repost the website.

The website in question, savetitanfall.com, states: “Titanfall is a beloved franchise by many, and hacker issues have been at rise. The Titanfall community has been begging Respawn to fix this issue for over three years, but to no avail. Today this game is still being sold, while being completely unplayable. It’s time we speak up.”

The website also alleges that selling Titanfall in its current state “without fixing the different issues and ignoring their customers is an act of fraud.”

“Nowhere on the Origin or Steam store listings does it say that the game is unplayable, and from the reviews, you can see that many people met the same fate of buying an unplayable game.”

In May, Respawn said they were “aware” of the hacking issues in Titanfall, and were investigating. Respawn’s director of comms, Ryan Rigney, has said that they have spoken with some of the hackers and simply asked them to stop.

I wish all the hackers/cheaters/malicious actors who ruin games would find more fulfilling hobbies. Why use your talent to tear communities apart? The situation affecting the Titanfall games right now is so frustrating. Weeks of work required to address each new stupid thing. — Ryan K. Rigney (@RKRigney) May 25, 2021

However, Respawn is in a constant battle, taking “weeks of work” to address “each new stupid thing” that the hackers do to ruin the classic FPS game.

We will update this story as more develops about the Apex Legends hack.