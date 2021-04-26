Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy brings big buff to Mozambique - Dexerto

The reliable little Mozambique will be getting a sizeable upgrade to it’s magazine when Season 9: Legacy kicks off in Apex Legends.

Players have been waiting for Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy for what seems like forever, but the good news is that it should be starting soon (May 4 to be exact) and one of our favorite guns will be getting a very nice update when it does.

The Mozambique has been around since launch day in Apex, and as some players will remember the shotgun’s already had its magazine size increased from three to four in the past. Now, after some careful examination of the Season 9 trailer, we know an even bigger buff is on the way.

During the preview for Apex’s brand new Arenas mode in the trailer above at around the 1:30 mark, you can see Mirage chopping it up with what is definitely a Mozambique able to hold six shots at once, based on the readout on the back of the gun and how it changes with each shot.

A change like this will be massive news for the sidearm, as it’s currently only able to hold four like we’ve mentioned. So an increase up to six would mean it can now hold 50 percent more rounds, and do 50 percent more damage per clip.

This would make it more than capable of downing an opponent without reloading, which anyone who’s used the weapon before will tell you is a literal killer in the middle of a fight.

There is one thing to watch out here for — and it’s that the Mozambique updates were shown in Arenas mode and not the battle royale.

We don’t know yet whether or not the Mozambique and other weapons in Arenas will have special stats just for matches there, or if the update will be included in the main game as well.

The different playstyles required for BRs and the CSGO/Valorant style Arenas will bring certainly could call for different weapons in each, but we’ll just have to wait a little longer for the patch notes to know for sure.