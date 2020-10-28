Apex Legends Season 7 Launch trailer reveals new map, Horizon abilities - Dexerto

The launch trailer for the hotly anticipated Season 7 of Apex Legends is here, showing the journey of the Legends on their way to the new home for the games: Olympus, and the arrival of new Legend, Horizon.

With one week to go before the new season drops on November 4, anticipation for a new season is probably at an all time high, thanks to a number of new exciting additions.

These include the first-ever vehicle in Apex Legends, called The Trident, an all new Clubs system, the new Legend, and of course, biggest of all, the new map – Olympus.

Olympus takes the games to the planet of Psamathe – which happens to be the hometown of Lifeline and Octane, and the pair were not too excited by the prospect when they learned of it in the Season 5 quest.

But, there’s no time to delay now, as World’s Edge is “on the edge of collapse”, so the games must move to their new location.

For the first time we’ll be battling it out in a more urban environment (Skulltown lovers rejoice). The gameplay should feel quite a bit different here too, given the different landscape vs both World’s Edge and Kings Canyon. Check out the trailer:



Horizon abilities

We also get a better look at Horizon in action here, a teaser of what is to come with her abilities when they’re finally available to use in-game.

We can see her gravity lift ability, expected to be called Repulsor, as well as some kind of Black Hole ability? Which looks truly insane.

A BLACK HOLE?! pic.twitter.com/Y1Y2zZugNQ — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) October 28, 2020

Alongside the launch of Season 7, Apex Legends is also launching on Steam on the same day, which should not only increase the playerbase, but also reduce waiting times for Origin players, who will now be in ‘crossplay’ with Steam players. It’s bad news for Switch players though, as that version of the game has been pushed back until 2021.

Apex Legends Season 7 starts on all platforms on November 4.