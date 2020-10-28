 Apex Legends Season 7 Launch trailer reveals new map, Horizon abilities - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 7 Launch trailer reveals new map, Horizon abilities

Published: 28/Oct/2020 15:07 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 16:07

by Calum Patterson
Apex Legends Season 7 Launch trailer thumbnail
Respawn Entertainment

The launch trailer for the hotly anticipated Season 7 of Apex Legends is here, showing the journey of the Legends on their way to the new home for the games: Olympus, and the arrival of new Legend, Horizon.

With one week to go before the new season drops on November 4, anticipation for a new season is probably at an all time high, thanks to a number of new exciting additions.

These include the first-ever vehicle in Apex Legends, called The Trident, an all new Clubs system, the new Legend, and of course, biggest of all, the new map – Olympus.

Olympus takes the games to the planet of Psamathe – which happens to be the hometown of Lifeline and Octane, and the pair were not too excited by the prospect when they learned of it in the Season 5 quest.

Olympus in Apex Legends

But, there’s no time to delay now, as World’s Edge is “on the edge of collapse”, so the games must move to their new location.

For the first time we’ll be battling it out in a more urban environment (Skulltown lovers rejoice). The gameplay should feel quite a bit different here too, given the different landscape vs both World’s Edge and Kings Canyon. Check out the trailer:

Season 7 Launch trailer

Horizon abilities

We also get a better look at Horizon in action here, a teaser of what is to come with her abilities when they’re finally available to use in-game.

We can see her gravity lift ability, expected to be called Repulsor, as well as some kind of Black Hole ability? Which looks truly insane.

Alongside the launch of Season 7, Apex Legends is also launching on Steam on the same day, which should not only increase the playerbase, but also reduce waiting times for Origin players, who will now be in ‘crossplay’ with Steam players. It’s bad news for Switch players though, as that version of the game has been pushed back until 2021.

Apex Legends Season 7 starts on all platforms on November 4.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm